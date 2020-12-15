Talend Opens Second Cloud Data Center in Europe to Support Stitch Customer Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and SURESNES, France, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and integrity, today announced the opening of its newest European data center exclusively for Stitch, the company's cloud data ingestion service that moves data from over 130 sources into a data warehouse of their choice with no coding required. The Frankfurt-based data center, operated by Amazon Web Services (AWS), is already fully operational and has been hosting customers since early November 2020.

In July 2020, the European Union (EU) made the landmark decision to invalidate the EU-US Privacy Shield Framework, ruling it insufficient to keep European citizens' data safe when transferring it to the US. As a result, the four-year-old framework can no longer be used to demonstrate compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), significantly raising the risk of non-compliance and financial penalties, and creating an additional administrative burden.

"We are extremely proud to announce that our newest European Data Centre is now open for business, exclusively for Stitch customers," said Gareth Vincent, SVP of Sales EMEA, Talend. "We have always been fiercely committed to helping customers meet and maintain compliance with their local data sovereignty requirements. This extends to our managed cloud applications. By launching support exclusively for Stitch within the EU, we can help customers navigate the strict regulatory environment, meet their own data and compliance goals, while also offering the same fully-managed data pipeline service that powers thousands of Stitch customers around the world."

Talend launched its latest data center for Stitch to help customers better manage data security and compliance during data transfers – removing some of the burden from Digital Protection Officers (DPOs) and cutting cost and complexity. Talend's Stitch offering provides businesses with immediate access to data, which is often siloed across hundreds of SaaS apps and databases. Enabling access to this data helps analysts spend more time generating the actionable insights that business leaders need and less time on data preparation.

"Today, data is at the heart of everything we do," says Guillaume Porquier, Information Systems Director, at children's fashion retailer, Tape à l'œil."If a product is not available at a certain time, the sale is lost. You run the risk both that the customer will turn to another retailer, and that the product will have to be sold at a discount at the end of the season. With COVID-19, some suppliers have had to suspend operations, and the real-time management of our supply chain allowed us to make the appropriate course changes very quickly."

Guillaume continues; "Stitch has played a crucial role in this, enabling us to capture digital traffic data from European merchant websites and post-KPIs for our management team, as well as capture customer feedback through surveys from different angles. Finally, Stitch retrieves campaign results from Facebook and Instagram to cross-reference them in Snowflake, making all this information available to the various disciplines. All our systems and data are hosted in Europe – cloud or on-premise – as part of the company's GDPR compliance strategy. As we are expanding the use of Stitch and use cases, I am glad Talend has opened a new data center for Stitch in the EU, further supporting our data journey."

