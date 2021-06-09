Talend Partners with Snowflake in Breakthrough Development to Deliver Healthy, Analytics-Ready Data at Scale inside Data Cloud

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and integrity, today announced that it is working closely with Snowflake, the Data Cloud Company, to offer an instant way for users to verify the quality of their data inside Data Cloud. Announced at Snowflake Summit 2021, Talend Trust Score™ for Snowflake leverages Snowpark to immediately assess and improve data accuracy inside a Snowflake environment, delivering quality data and helping companies drive quicker business decisions.

In a recent survey, at least half of executives don't have a high degree of confidence in their company's ability to deliver quality data in terms of data accuracy, consistency, accessibility, or completeness. To begin to address this concern, Talend is collaborating with Snowflake to deliver data quality capabilities within Snowflake. This will make it possible for organizations to make sense of all their data with speed and accuracy and more easily address compliance rules and regulations.

"With Talend and Snowflake, customers will be able to confidently make business decisions with healthy data, to uncover new business opportunities, accelerate growth, and increase customer engagement that can generate new revenue streams," said Tarik Dwiek, Sr. Director of Technology Alliances.

Leveraging Snowflake's Snowpark developer environment and Java UDFs, Talend Trust Score for Snowflake with Snowflake makes it possible for customers to use sophisticated data profiling algorithms directly to perform reliability checks on their Snowflake data. With a simple click, Snowflake customers will be able to increase their performance and accuracy by running quality checks on entire data sets without the use of external applications or moving sample sets. It also addresses data privacy and sovereignty concerns by keeping processing inside Snowflake so no data leaves the environment. Talend runs, computes, and scales entirely natively within Snowflake using Snowpark and Java UDF, reducing risks, complexity, and costs, and helping organizations meet compliance rules and regulations.

"It's not enough to simply collect, move and prepare data more efficiently. The need for trusted data aligns with conversations I'm having with customers and many of our consulting and delivery partners," said Rolf Heimes, Global Head of Business Development, Talend. "Data has become a black box that leaves us open to inefficiencies, missed opportunities, and even catastrophic failure. There needs to be a way to provide a clear perspective on the reliability, usability, and value of the data in any organization. As a first step, Talend has developed Trust Score for Snowflake to give Snowflake users an easy way to keep their business safer and bring confidence to every decision."

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that seamlessly combines an extensive range of data integration and governance capabilities to actively manage the health of corporate information. This unified approach is unique and essential to delivering complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all employees. It has made it possible to create innovations like the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first assessment that instantly quantifies the reliability of any data set.

Over 6,500 customers across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on healthy data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

