Talend recognized as a Challenger in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. as a Challenger in the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service .1 This is Talend's first appearance in this market evaluation.

Gartner clients can view the complete report here.

According to Gartner, "[a]n iPaaS is typically used for cloud service integration, application integration, data integration, B2B ecosystem integration, and increasingly API publishing, multi-experience support and IoT scenarios."1 Gartner continues, "[c]hallengers have been in the market for several years and have notable installed bases of thousands of clients, along with mature or evolving offerings that have proven their worth in multiple integration scenarios. Challengers also have the financial strength and commitment to compete aggressively in the EiPaaS market. Consequently, they often offer a competitive platform, at least for certain industries and use cases."1

"Talend has been extremely helpful in supporting the delivery of our new modern data platform with Talend cloud integration and AWS at the core of our solution. Talend has been able to adjust to our changing circumstances and help drive the adoption of cloud while delivering solutions in line with the size and capability of our organization." – Senior Manager Data and Analytics, Government [Customer Review on Gartner Peer Insights]

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that brings together all the data integration and governance capabilities need to simplify working with data and deliver complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all. This unified approach to data has made it possible to create the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first innovation that instantly assesses the reliability of any data set to bring clarity and confidence to every decision. With the Talend Trust Score™, users can quickly understand, measure, and improve the overall reliability of enterprise data.

The unified Talend Data Fabric platform has a flexible architecture that adapts to growing needs and self-service apps to empower users with faster access to trusted data. With Talend, businesses can spend their time solving problems, instead of preparing data. As a result, every employee can make decisions with confidence and executives can directly assess the return on their data investments for the business. Companies can make innovative strides quickly while their competitors continue to chip away at aging integration initiatives.

"We believe our recognition as a Challenger in this Magic Quadrant recognizes that we have the right iPaaS product to meet the needs of organizations today," said Lauren Vaccarello, CMO at Talend. "Our Talend Data Fabric customers tell us that trusting the health of their real-time data is critical to the success of their organizations. Talend can prevent bad data from proliferating across the systems it connects and instead bring clarity and decisiveness necessary to help businesses pivot quickly and make critical decisions."

1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service," Eric Thoo, Massimo Pezzini, Keith Guttridge, Bindi Bhullar, Shameen Pillai, Abhishek Singh, September 21, 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

