Talend Recognizes Leaders in Cloud and Big Data Innovation with 2020 Partner of the Year Awards

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a global leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, today announced the winners of its Talend Partner of the Year Awards. This recognition celebrates partners that demonstrate innovation in cloud and big data services and technologies and helping joint customers be more agile, effective, and data-driven. Award winners were revealed in a ceremony during the company's annual sales kickoff conference, Talend Engage, which took place this year in New Orleans.

"We are honored to work closely with these outstanding companies," said Rolf Heimes, Head of Channels at Talend. "2020 will be an exciting year for Talend, and our partners will be an integral part of our growth as we continue to mature as a cloud company. Each of the award recipients we've selected exemplifies the values that drive our business. We want to thank all of our partners for their continued loyalty, trust and support."

The Partner of the Year winners are judged using a range of criteria including ACV booking of net new deals, creativity and innovation, project scope and complexity, as well as overall business value achieved for customers in cloud and big data. Talend also named a CEO Partner Award, which highlights the partner organization that best demonstrated a holistic view over bookings, assistance in deals, strong executive alignment, and comprehensive joint go-to-market support.

This year's award recipients include:

Value Added Reseller of the Year:

US: Prolifics

EMEA: Keyrus

APAC: Servian

System Integrator of the Year:

US: Infosys

EMEA: Capgemini

APAC: Artha Solutions

CEO Partner of the Year:

Cognizant

About Talend

Talend ( NASDAQ: TLND ), a leader in cloud data integration and data integrity, enables companies to transform by delivering trusted data at the speed of business.

Talend Data Fabric offers a single suite of apps that shortens the time to trusted data by solving some of the most complex aspects of the data value chain. Users can collect data across systems, govern it to ensure proper use, transform it to new formats and improve quality, and share it with internal and external stakeholders.

Over 3,500 organizations across the globe choose Talend to rely on trusted data to make business decisions with confidence. Talend has been recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry publications including Forbes, InfoWorld and SD Times.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

