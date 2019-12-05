Talent Acquisition Week 2020 Announces Partnership with the Association of Talent Acquisition Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 28-30, 2020, the popular Social Recruiting Strategies Conference (SRSC), Employer Branding Strategies Conference (EBrandCon), and Talent Sourcing Strategies Summit converge under one roof at GSMI's Talent Acquisition Week . GSMI is excited to announce TA Week will be the official industry event of the Association of Talent Acquisition Professionals (ATAP).

ATAP is the only global association dedicated to advancing the talent acquisition profession. ATAP's mission is to develop a body of unified educational, ethical and measurement standards, advocate on issues that impact those in our profession, and build a global community of inspired and informed professionals.

"ATAP is excited to be a part of such an important industry event. We look forward to advancing the talent acquisition profession through our partnership with Talent Acquisition Week as the association's official event," said ATAP's Executive Director, Kristen LeBlanc.

As a benefit of attendance at TA Week, registered attendees will receive a complimentary individual ATAP membership.

Through your ATAP membership, you will:

Help shape the future of the talent acquisition profession

Gain new knowledge in monthly webinars surrounding top issues in TA

Receive discounts on TA conferences and other networking opportunities

Obtain access to a peer-reviewed body of knowledge

TA Week producer, Kara Mignanelli, said, "We are thrilled to be designated as ATAP's official industry event. With so many talent acquisition events available, we are honored to be recognized as offering the educational opportunity to grow and develop the talent acquisition profession and support the mission of ATAP."

A 3-in-1 ticket provides attendees with all-access, allowing for the most comprehensive conference experience and endless networking opportunities with the brightest in the industry. Leading TA practitioners will share best practices, tools, case studies and metrics for recruiting success in the candidate-centric market. Attendees will learn how to effectively leverage an integrated talent acquisition strategy - unlocking the power of personalization and automation with technology and employer brand to find the best candidates.

TA Week 2020 Featured Sponsors Include:

Executive: Symphony Talent

Phenom People

Fairygodboss

Traitify

Recruitics

Shaker Recruitment Marketing

Jobvite

PathMotion

InFlight

Gem

ERIN

SparcStart

iCIMS

TA Week will be hosted in San Francisco, at Mission Bay Conference Center at UCSF, January 28-30, 2020.

Press passes are available to credentialed members of the media. For more information, contact kathryn@gsmiweb.com .

Attendee registration can be completed online or over the phone by calling 888.409.4418.

A limited number of sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are still available. Contact kelly.hara@gsmiweb.com or call 888.409.4418.

For timely updates, connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn and follow #TA_Week.

About ATAP

Founded in 2016, as the first inclusive association to advance the talent acquisition profession, the Association of Talent Acquisition Professionals (ATAP), meets the needs of professionals dedicated to finding, hiring and retaining employees in organizations around the globe. https://atapglobal.org/

About GSMI

GSMI is a leader in the industry of executive education, creating conferences, workshops and training sessions that combine rich learning environments with the opportunity to network with today's most relevant thought leaders. With a footprint in over 100 countries, GSMI has reached over 92% of Fortune 500 companies and was named one of San Diego's Top 100 Emerging Companies 2012-2017. http://www.gsmiweb.com

