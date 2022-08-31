Talent Board Acknowledges 2022 Candidate Experience Awards Silver Sponsors

Companies Confirm Their Commitment to Delivering Excellent Candidate Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today acknowledged the 11 companies that have supported the 2022 Candidate Experience (CandE) Benchmark Research Program and Awards as Silver Sponsors this year.

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards

"Talent Board is both grateful and honored to have these 11 companies as annual Silver Sponsors," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "By supporting this year's Candidate Experience Awards programs, these leading companies along with all our other generous sponsors are demonstrating their commitment to a common goal – helping employers improve their recruiting and hiring and advance our candidate experiences mission."

The 2022 Annual CandE Awards Silver Sponsors represent leading recruitment and talent acquisition solution providers from across the HR technology industry. By aligning with Talent Board's continued mission, these organizations are helping to elevate the importance of a positive, transparent and insightful candidate experience. This year's Silver Sponsors include:

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offers employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,350 global employers and over 1.4 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant number of candidate responses, with the majority of candidate respondents being those not hired.

Registration is now open for the 2022 CandE Awards & TalentNet Live Conference November 2-3 in Dallas, TX , celebrating this year's companies with the highest positive candidate ratings around the world (to be announced mid-September).

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

