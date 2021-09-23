Talent Board Announces 2021 Candidate Experience Awards Virtual Conference Keynote

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today announced professional speaker and author, Marilyn Sherman, will speak at the 2021 Candidate Experience Awards Virtual Conference November 17-18, 2021 . Marilyn will inspire attendees to take action and move forward in their lives and careers in these continuing times of challenge and change. Marilyn Sherman is also the author of Whose Comfort Zone are You in? How to lead the life you want, and Be Happy Every Day, and Why Settle for the Balcony? How to get a Front-Row Seat in Life.

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards Keynote Speaker Marilyn Sherman

"Since the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take such a toll on so much of our lives today, we wanted a keynote speaker who would inspire us to be courageous in all aspects of our lives and make us smile," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "This will include highlighting the resilience of our CandE community and what past and current CandE-winning companies are doing to sustain a quality candidate experience in their recruiting and hiring practices."

This year's virtual Candidate Experience Awards conference theme is "Sustaining the CandE Continuity" and will celebrate the 2021 CandE Award Winners, the companies with the highest ratings in our benchmark research program. Sustaining a quality candidate is hard work no matter what the world looks like, and organizations that are sustaining a quality candidate experience are continuously reviewing and adapting their teams, their processes and their technologies.

The virtual conference will also feature past and current CandE Winner speakers and panelists from Valvoline, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, Ingevity, JSX, Southwest Airlines, Inspire Brands, Stantec, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Virtusa, Colorado Springs Utilities and others.

"Everyone deserves a front-row seat in their life and I want to help them get there. After a challenging 18 months, now is the perfect time to re-engage, re-energize, and re-commit to getting to that seat of success," said Marilyn Sherman, keynote speaker for the 2021 Candidate Experience Awards Virtual Conference. "I'm excited to speak at the CandEs to give HR and recruiting leaders and their teams the tools necessary to have more success in their professional and personal lives, despite the disruption of late. And, since it is virtual, all attendees will have a front-row seat!"

The Talent Board 2021 Candidate Experience Awards Virtual Conference is free to all attendees and will be November 17-18, 2021 (11am-3pm ET each day). Attendees will help celebrate sustaining a quality candidate experience and this year's CandE-winning companies . Registration is open now here .

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

Media Contact:

Kevin Grossman

8314196810

[email protected]

SOURCE Talent Board

Related Links

https://www.thetalentboard.org

