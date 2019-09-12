Talent Board Announces Winners of 2019 North American Candidate Experience Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today revealed the winners of the 2019 North American Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards. Over 170 companies registered to participate in the 2019 North American Talent Board CandE Awards benchmark research program, which ultimately collected the thoughts and experiences of over 195,000 job candidates.

Winners were identified through a comprehensive data analysis based on their job candidates' satisfaction survey scores. To qualify, each company committed to a statistically significant candidate response rate, where the proportion of respondents who were not hired met or exceeded a set standard. The final analysis included four key questions that had a significant impact on determining the winners:

The candidates' overall ranking of their candidate experience Whether or not they would reapply to the organization in the future Whether or not they would refer other job seekers to the organization in the future And how the candidates would change their business relationship status with the organization going forward based on their experience

The above analysis resulted in a final CandE score for each participating organization. This year the 65 organizations big and small across multiple industries that received the highest positive candidate experience ratings in North America had an average CandE score 144 percent higher than all other participating organizations. We continue to see an increased focus on Candidate Experience and the value it brings to an organization.

The 2019 North American CandE Awards winners are (in alphabetical order):

Air Canada

American Airlines

AT&T

Auburn-Washburn USD 437

BASF Corporation

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bozzuto

BroadPath Healthcare Solutions

Brown-Forman Inc

Celanese

Children's Mercy Kansas City

Colorado Springs Utilities

Compassion International

CSAA Insurance Group

D2L Corporation

Deluxe Corporation

Dent Wizard International

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc.

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Enterprise Holdings

Entrust Datacard

Erie Insurance

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Foot Locker Inc

Grant Thornton LLP

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian

Humana, Inc.

Hyland

iCIMS

IDEA Public Schools

Ingevity Corporation

Intel Corporation

Intermountain Healthcare

Jet Propulsion Laboratory

JetBlue Airways

Johnson & Johnson

Kronos Inc

Lilly

Lockheed Martin

Manulife / John Hancock

New Balance Athletics, Inc

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Noble Energy

OptumCare, formerly DaVita Medical Group

Paycor

PointClickCare

Procore Technologies

Procter & Gamble

Sequoia Equities

Sharp HealthCare

Southern Company

Southwest Airlines

Stantec

Synchrony

Syneos Health

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc.

UST Global

Valvoline Inc.

Virtusa

Walgreens

Waste Management

West Monroe Partners

West Virginia University Division of Talent and Culture

Workiva

"Nine years ago, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards was founded to shine a light on organizations working hard to improve recruiting and their candidate experience. We never imagined seeing candidate experience continuously improved year after year by hundreds of companies of different sizes and across industry sectors," said Debbie McGrath, Talent Board chair and founder and chief instigator of HR.com. "We're also excited to go further with our CandE benchmark data analysis comparing organizations by company industry, size and job types in our research reports this year. We are grateful for this year's North American CandE Award winner contributions and look forward to celebrating their efforts."

Along with the 65 CandE Winners, all employers participating in this year's Candidate Experience Awards will be celebrated at the 2019 North American Candidate Experience (CandE) Symposium and Awards Gala, taking place on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, in conjunction with ERE Recruiting Conference, October 14-16, 2019. After a full day of informative recruiting and candidate experience sessions, Talent Board will also be releasing the full list of this year's CandE winners by their final ranking order by company size at this year's event for the first time, as well as their overall ranking and industry.

This year's winners will also be sharing their transformative talent acquisition stories and how they are continuously working to improve their overall candidate experience.

About Talent Board

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards, founded in 2011, is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

