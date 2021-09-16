Talent Board Announces Winners of 2021 Global Candidate Experience Awards
55 companies will be recognized for candidate experience excellence this year at the CandE Awards Virtual Conference
Sep 16, 2021, 08:44 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today revealed the 55 companies from around the world to be recognized for candidate experience excellence as winners of the 2021 Global Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards.
This year over 150 companies hiring around the world registered to participate in the 2021 Global CandE Awards Benchmark Research Program, which ultimately collected the thoughts and experiences of nearly 200,000 job candidates. The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research has evaluated responses from over 1,200 of global employers and over 1.25 million job seekers since 2011.
Winners were identified through a comprehensive data analysis based on their job candidates' satisfaction survey scores. To qualify, each company committed to a statistically significant candidate response rate, where the proportion of respondents who were not hired met or exceeded a set standard. The final analysis included four key questions that had a significant impact on determining the winners:
- The candidates' overall ranking of their candidate experience
- Whether or not they would reapply to the organization in the future
- Whether or not they would refer other job seekers to the organization in the future
- And how the candidates would change their business relationship status with the organization going forward based on their experience
The above analysis resulted in a final CandE score for each participating organization. This year 55 organizations big and small across multiple industries received the CandE Awards due to having the highest positive candidate experience ratings in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America. We continue to see an increased focus on Candidate Experience and the value it brings to an organization.
The (48) 2021 North American CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):
ABB Canada
Atlantic Health System
Auburn-Washburn USD 437
BASF
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Booz Allen Hamilton
Celanese
Citizens Banks
Colorado Springs Utilities
Conagra Brands
D2L
Dartmouth-Hitchcock
Deluxe Corporation
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc.
E. & J. Gallo Winery
Emerald
Enterprise Holdings
Foot Locker, Inc.
Grifols / Biomat USA
GuideWell
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian
Ingevity
Inspire Brands
Intel Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
JSX
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Maxar Technologies
Messer North America, Inc.
METTLER TOLEDO
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital
Progress Residential
Ritchie Bros.
SASR Workforce Solutions
Southwest Airlines
Spero Therapeutics
St Jude Children's Research Hospital
Stanford University
Stantec
Syneos Health
Takeda Pharmaceuticals
Valvoline Inc.
Virtusa
Waste Management
West Monroe
Workiva
The (6) 2021 EMEA CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):
Accenture
engineering people GmbH
Intel Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Syneos Health
Virtusa
The (9) 2021 APAC CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):
Accenture
Flex
Intel Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Komatsu
Procter & Gamble
TeleTech
UST Global
Virtusa
The (2) 2021 Latin America CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):
Intel Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
"Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards continue to elevate organizations working hard to improve recruiting and their candidate experience," said Debbie McGrath, Talent Board chair and founder and chief instigator of HR.com. "Even though the past two years have been challenging for so many organizations around the world, we're happy to report that candidate experience is still a top priority for many companies of different sizes and across industries. We are grateful for this year's Global CandE Award winners and look forward to celebrating their efforts."
"No matter what the world looks like, it's inspiring to see so many companies continue to improve their candidate experience, especially in the face of such continued adversity in 2021," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Transparency, consistent communication and feedback loops at every stage of the recruitment process continue to be critical, can equate to a greater fairness for candidates, and can generate a positive impact on business outcomes and the employment brand."
Along with the 55 CandE Winners, all employers participating in this year's Candidate Experience Awards will be celebrated at the 2021 CandE Awards Virtual Conference titled "Sustaining the CandE Continuity" and will take place on November 17-18. Registration is free and HR and recruiting leaders and their teams can register here.
About Talent Board
Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org.
Media contact:
Kevin Grossman
[email protected]
831-419-6810
SOURCE Talent Board
Share this article