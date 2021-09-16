Talent Board Announces Winners of 2021 Global Candidate Experience Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today revealed the 55 companies from around the world to be recognized for candidate experience excellence as winners of the 2021 Global Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards.

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards

This year over 150 companies hiring around the world registered to participate in the 2021 Global CandE Awards Benchmark Research Program, which ultimately collected the thoughts and experiences of nearly 200,000 job candidates. The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research has evaluated responses from over 1,200 of global employers and over 1.25 million job seekers since 2011.

Winners were identified through a comprehensive data analysis based on their job candidates' satisfaction survey scores. To qualify, each company committed to a statistically significant candidate response rate, where the proportion of respondents who were not hired met or exceeded a set standard. The final analysis included four key questions that had a significant impact on determining the winners:

The candidates' overall ranking of their candidate experience Whether or not they would reapply to the organization in the future Whether or not they would refer other job seekers to the organization in the future And how the candidates would change their business relationship status with the organization going forward based on their experience

The above analysis resulted in a final CandE score for each participating organization. This year 55 organizations big and small across multiple industries received the CandE Awards due to having the highest positive candidate experience ratings in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America. We continue to see an increased focus on Candidate Experience and the value it brings to an organization.

The (48) 2021 North American CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):

ABB Canada

Atlantic Health System

Auburn-Washburn USD 437

BASF

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Celanese

Citizens Banks

Colorado Springs Utilities

Conagra Brands

D2L

Dartmouth-Hitchcock

Deluxe Corporation

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc.

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Emerald

Enterprise Holdings

Foot Locker, Inc.

Grifols / Biomat USA

GuideWell

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian

Ingevity

Inspire Brands

Intel Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

JSX

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Maxar Technologies

Messer North America, Inc.

METTLER TOLEDO

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Progress Residential

Ritchie Bros.

SASR Workforce Solutions

Southwest Airlines

Spero Therapeutics

St Jude Children's Research Hospital

Stanford University

Stantec

Syneos Health

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Valvoline Inc.

Virtusa

Waste Management

West Monroe

Workiva

The (6) 2021 EMEA CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):

Accenture

engineering people GmbH

Intel Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Syneos Health

Virtusa

The (9) 2021 APAC CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):

Accenture

Flex

Intel Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Komatsu

Procter & Gamble

TeleTech

UST Global

Virtusa

The (2) 2021 Latin America CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):

Intel Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

"Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards continue to elevate organizations working hard to improve recruiting and their candidate experience," said Debbie McGrath, Talent Board chair and founder and chief instigator of HR.com. "Even though the past two years have been challenging for so many organizations around the world, we're happy to report that candidate experience is still a top priority for many companies of different sizes and across industries. We are grateful for this year's Global CandE Award winners and look forward to celebrating their efforts."

"No matter what the world looks like, it's inspiring to see so many companies continue to improve their candidate experience, especially in the face of such continued adversity in 2021," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Transparency, consistent communication and feedback loops at every stage of the recruitment process continue to be critical, can equate to a greater fairness for candidates, and can generate a positive impact on business outcomes and the employment brand."

Along with the 55 CandE Winners, all employers participating in this year's Candidate Experience Awards will be celebrated at the 2021 CandE Awards Virtual Conference titled "Sustaining the CandE Continuity" and will take place on November 17-18. Registration is free and HR and recruiting leaders and their teams can register here .

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

Media contact:

Kevin Grossman

[email protected]

831-419-6810

SOURCE Talent Board