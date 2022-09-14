Talent Board Announces Winners of 2022 Global Candidate Experience Awards

62 companies will be recognized for candidate experience excellence this year at the 2022 CandE Awards & TalentNet Live Conference November 2-3 in Dallas, TX.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today revealed the 62 unique companies from around the world to be recognized for candidate experience excellence as winners of the 2022 Global Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards.

2022 CandE Awards

This year 150 companies hiring around the world registered to participate in the 2022 Global CandE Awards Benchmark Research Program, which ultimately collected the thoughts and experiences of nearly 200,000 job candidates. The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research has evaluated responses from over 1,350 of global employers and over 1.4 million job se ekers since 2011.

Winners were identified through a comprehensive data analysis based on their job candidates' satisfaction survey scores. To qualify, each company committed to a statistically significant candidate response rate, where the proportion of respondents who were not hired met or exceeded a set standard. The final analysis included four key questions that had a significant impact on determining the winners:

The candidates' overall ranking of their candidate experience Whether or not they would reapply to the organization in the future Whether or not they would refer other job seekers to the organization in the future And how the candidates would change their business relationship status with the organization going forward based on their experience

The above analysis resulted in a final CandE score for each participating organization. This year 62 unique organizations big and small across multiple industries received the CandE Awards due to having the highest positive candidate experience ratings in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America. Talent Board continues to see an increased focus on Candidate Experience and the value it brings to an organization.

The (50) 2022 North American CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):

Apeel Sciences

Aspen Dental Management Inc

Atlantic Health System

Atmos Energy

Auburn-Washburn USD 437

BASF

Baylor Scott & White Health

Bozzuto

Broadridge

Brown-Forman

Colorado Springs Utilities

Conagra Brands

Crum & Forster

D2L

Dartmouth-Hitchcock

Deluxe

DispatchHealth

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc.

E. & J. Gallo Winery

Engage2Excel

Enterprise Holdings

FAIRWINDS Credit Union

Foot Locker, Inc.

Froedtert

Galloway & Company, Inc.

GuideWell

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian

Inspire Brands

Intel Corporation

KeyBank National Association

Messer

Mettler Toledo

MindPoint Group

Mphasis

Netsmart Technologies

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Northwell Health

Progress Residential, LLC

SASR Workforce Solutions

Sharp HealthCare

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Sorenson

Southwest

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital – Talent Acquisition Team

Stantec

UST

Valvoline Inc.

Virtusa

Walgreens

West Monroe

The (11) 2022 EMEA CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):

Avanade

Borusan Mannesmann Pipe Company

Broadridge

Brown-Forman

Foot Locker, Inc.

Intel Corporation

JLL

Mphasis

Talend

Virtusa

Wayfair LLC

The (11) 2022 APAC CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):

Broadridge

Flex

Foot Locker, Inc.

Komatsu

Intel Corporation

JLL

Northern Trust

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TTEC

Virtusa

Western Union

The (3) 2022 Latin America CandE Awards Winners are (in alphabetical order below):

Avanade

Intel Corporation

Western Union

"Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards continue to help those organizations working hard to improve recruiting and their candidate experience," said Debbie McGrath, Talent Board chair and founder and chief instigator of HR.com. "Participating in the CandE benchmark research program is where it all starts, giving companies the data needed to understand their recruiting and hiring strengths and weaknesses. We are grateful for this year's Global CandE Award winners, those companies with above average candidate experience ratings, and we look forward to celebrating their efforts."

"No matter what the world looks like, it's inspiring to see that improving the candidate experience is still a top priority for many companies of different sizes and across industries," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Transparency, consistent communication, and feedback loops at every stage of the recruitment process continue to be critical, can equate to a greater fairness for candidates, and can generate a positive impact on business outcomes and the employment brand. We're grateful for all the companies that participated this year."

Along with the 2022 CandE Winners, all employers participating in this year's Candidate Experience Awards will be celebrated in person at the 2022 CandE Awards & TalentNet Live Conference taking place November 2-3 in Dallas, TX . Registration is open and HR and recruiting leaders and their teams can save an additional 20% by using discount code CandEAll20 when they register here .

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

Media contact:

Kevin Grossman

[email protected]

831-419-6810

SOURCE Talent Board