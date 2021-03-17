Talent Board Offers New Candidate Experience Learning Program Scholarships

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience through its annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research, today announced it's offering professional development scholarships for its new Candidate Experience Certificate of Learning Program .

The CandE professional development scholarships will be for recruiting professionals currently displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are unemployed and looking for work. The scholarships will be awarded to one individual to participate in each of the upcoming scheduled courses in 2021. The scholarships will cover the full cost of the CandE Learning Program.

"Our new candidate experience 6-week certificate program was developed to teach and share proven best practices in recruiting, hiring and improving candidate experience," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president. "Unfortunately there are many HR and recruiting professionals currently unemployed and looking for career development opportunities, which is why we're offering scholarships for our learning program."

The Candidate Experience Certificate of Learning Program was developed by Talent Board and HR.com is based on 10 years of Talent Board candidate experience benchmark research and proven practices. The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from over 1,000 global employers and 1 million job seekers since 2011.

"Our learning program, based on our research as well as feedback from industry experts in the CandE community, was designed to elevate recruiting skills and coach TA leaders and their teams in modern recruiting best practices that will help them be successful," said Adela Schoolderman, Talent Board director of learning programs and advisory services. "This includes building the business case to make recruiting and hiring improvements, as well as improving candidate communication and feedback loops from pre-application to onboarding."

CandE learning program scholarship applications must be received by April 9 for the next available class in May and will be reviewed by the Talent Board team. The award recipient will receive a $1,500 credit to be applied to the Cande Learning Program registration fee. The selected recipient will be notified 2-3 weeks before the cohort starts and is non-transferable to another course date. Talent Board will continue to offer scholarships throughout the year.

More information about the CandE scholarship program and the application criteria can be found here .

Donations are also being accepted for the CandE learning scholarship program, so we can provide more than one scholarship per class. Scholarship donations can be made here .

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience. More information can be found at https://www.thetalentboard.org.

