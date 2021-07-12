Talent Business Affairs Expert Forms Exclusive Alliance With Ad Industry Payroll Leader To Provide Deeper Support For Advertisers & Agencies

Talent expert Checks in Motion has established an exclusive relationship with ad payroll leader The TEAM Companies. Tweet this

"After 36 years of providing first-class business affairs services to hundreds of clients in the fast-moving environment of Entertainment and Advertising, my business has continued to grow. Having a partner like TEAM allowed me to expand confidently, knowing we are like-minded in the level of service we provide clients and the subject matter expertise available for challenging projects which have become the rule, not the exception," says Pam Lipschitz, President of Checks in Motion.

"We have enjoyed working with Pam on many projects over the years. Both of our companies are on a growth trajectory. We are of like minds in our approach to working with clients. Solidifying the relationship just makes sense," added Justin Kramer, President and CEO of The TEAM Companies.

