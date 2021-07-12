Talent Business Affairs Expert Forms Exclusive Alliance With Ad Industry Payroll Leader To Provide Deeper Support For Advertisers & Agencies
Exclusive relationship with The TEAM Companies strengthens Checks in Motion's position as an authority in performer, celebrity and influencer engagement.
Jul 12, 2021, 09:00 ET
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WMBE Certified Talent Business Affairs specialist, Checks in Motion (CIM), has established an exclusive relationship with ad & entertainment industry payroll and business affairs powerhouse, The TEAM Companies (TTC), to provide additional knowledge resources and talent & rights management technology for its growing client base.
Already a long-time partner with TTC on some CIM accounts, this exclusive relationship brings the full strength of The TEAM Companies' North American union & non-union talent payroll capabilities along with access to TTC's production payroll department for crew and other freelancers working for in-house agencies and production departments. As Checks in Motion grows, The TEAM Companies can offer additional back-office support when clients need help with Production Business Management, Network Clearance and Trafficking or just additional insight for complex performer-related matters.
"After 36 years of providing first-class business affairs services to hundreds of clients in the fast-moving environment of Entertainment and Advertising, my business has continued to grow. Having a partner like TEAM allowed me to expand confidently, knowing we are like-minded in the level of service we provide clients and the subject matter expertise available for challenging projects which have become the rule, not the exception," says Pam Lipschitz, President of Checks in Motion.
"We have enjoyed working with Pam on many projects over the years. Both of our companies are on a growth trajectory. We are of like minds in our approach to working with clients. Solidifying the relationship just makes sense," added Justin Kramer, President and CEO of The TEAM Companies.
For more information about this alliance, please contact [email protected]
Learn more about The TEAM Companies at www.theteamcompanies.com and Checks in Motion at www.checksinmotion.com.
