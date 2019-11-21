Talent Development Pioneer Launches Medical Assistant Training Program to Close Healthcare Skill Gaps

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Foster today announced the launch of a new medical assistant diploma program designed to close skill gaps in one of healthcare's fastest-growing fields. The new program, part of Penn Foster's initiative to prepare workers for new opportunities in the healthcare industry, will provide expanded options for both healthcare providers and aspiring medical assistants to access on-demand, career-specific coursework.

"As the skill gaps facing the healthcare sector continue to widen in the coming years, new approaches to training and upskilling will become an economic -- and societal -- imperative," said Dara Warn, Chief Outcomes Officer at Penn Foster. "This is about not just addressing critical talent gaps for healthcare providers -- but also accelerating economic opportunity for job-seekers entering the country's highest-growth industry."

The new program was developed to respond directly to growing demand for medical assistants, which are among the most in-demand occupations in the healthcare industry. The Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that the medical assistant field will grow by 23% over the next decade, with as many as 100,000 job openings in the field each year.

Designed to provide working learners with a more flexible, streamlined path to career opportunities in healthcare, Penn Foster's diploma program combines online coursework with hands-on experience to prepare students for success as medical assistants. Through a combination of interactive online exercises and simulations, as well as a 160-hour externship program, the new diploma program can be completed more quickly and at lower cost than a traditional associate's degree. The program's unique combination of career-aligned coursework and personalized coaching services will prepare students to complete the National Healthcareer Association's medical assistant certification once they graduate.

About Penn Foster

Penn Foster is bridging the gap between education and economic opportunity to build the workforce of tomorrow. We partner with employers to design and deliver digital and blended learning programs that attract, upskill, and retain workers in America's fastest-growing fields and professions. With more than 40,000 graduates each year, Penn Foster helps individuals discover pathways to opportunity through accredited diploma, certificate and degree programs that matter in the world of work. For more information, visit https://www.partners.pennfoster.edu.

