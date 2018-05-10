Talent Development Professionals Experience Coaching During ICW 2018

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, individuals and organizations worldwide are experiencing the transformative power of coaching firsthand as International Coach Federation Members and Chapters celebrate International Coaching Week (ICW).

Launched in 1999, ICW is a week-long celebration that educates the public about the value of working with a professional coach and acknowledges the results and progress made through the coaching process.

Coaches from the International Coach Federation's San Diego chapter delivered pro bono coaching sessions to attendees of the Association for Talent Development (ATD) Conference and Exposition. The initiative was part of ICF's International Coaching Week celebration. The International Coach Federation (ICF) sponsored presentations on LinkedIn and career development by personal branding expert and ICF Business Development Series host William Arruda during the 2018 Association for Talent Development (ATD) Conference and Exposition.

At the Association for Talent Development's (ATD) 2018 International Conference and Exposition in San Diego, California, USA, attendees had the opportunity to partner with credentialed coaches from ICF's San Diego Chapter for a pro bono coaching session in the ATD Career Center.

"Through our research on coaching in organizations and our Prism Award program celebrating businesses with strong coaching cultures, we've heard numerous examples of organizations where a talent development professional was responsible for starting the conversation about coaching," ICF CEO/Executive Director Magdalena Mook said. "By connecting ATD members with ICF-credentialed coaches and enabling them to experience the coaching process, we're laying the foundation for more organization-wide conversations about the benefits of partnering with a professional coach."

ICF subject-matter experts were on the conference program, as well. In the ATD Career Center, ICF sponsored presentations on LinkedIn and career development by personal branding expert and ICF Business Development Series host William Arruda. On May 9, Mook partnered with ICF Associate Certified Coach Tricia Christian, of EY, to present a breakout session on Coaching and Talent Management for a Multi-Generational Workforce.

ICF also had an ATD EXPO booth where attendees could meet with ICF staff and ICF San Diego volunteers and have their questions answered about becoming a coach, obtaining an ICF Credential and building a coaching culture in their organizations.

The International Coach Federation (ICF) is dedicated to advancing the coaching profession by setting high ethical standards, providing independent certification and building a worldwide network of credentialed coaches across a variety of coaching disciplines. ICF is active in representing all facets of the coaching industry, including Executive, Life Vision and Enhancement, Leadership, Relationship, and Career Coaching. Its 33,000-plus members located in more than 140 countries work toward the common goal of enhancing awareness of coaching, upholding the integrity of the profession, and continually educating themselves with the newest research and practices.

