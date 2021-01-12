Talent Engagement will be Critical to Building Business Resiliency as Market Evolves in 2021, According to New Hiring Report by The Execu|Search Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Execu|Search Group released today its 2021 Hiring Outlook titled, 3 Strategies For Building A Resilient Workforce During Uncertain Times. The report, which provides insight into the factors that most impact employee engagement, aims to help employers navigate their talent pool in an evolving market. This is critical as COVID-19 continues to run its course in 2021, and companies and employees face the unknown.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic may be temporary, its effects will be long-lasting on both the physical office and employee morale," says Lawrence Dolinko, CEO of The Execu|Search Group. "As companies focus on the former, many aspects of employee experience are being overlooked—leaving staff stressed, anxiety ridden, and potentially ready for a change. Since this can impact an organization's future, our 2021 Hiring Outlook is meant to guide employers on how they can build a resilient workforce for continued success during times of hardship and beyond."

Findings of the report include:

- Employee trust is changing during the COVID-19 crisis

Over 25% of employees disagreed with the way their employer has handled the COVID-19 crisis

- Professionals are demanding flexibility for remote work, yet employers are slow to adapt

78% of employees would prefer the flexibility to be fully or partially remote regarding their work schedules

57% of employers have no long-term plan for remote roles

- Voluntary turnover is on the rise

18% of employers saw an increase in voluntary turnover this year

95% of professionals would be open to new opportunities despite not actively job searching

- Upskilling is critical to retention

85% of professionals would change jobs if offered more opportunities for professional development

- Employee wellness should be prioritized

Over 50% of employees reported not getting mental health support during these unprecedented times

Employees reported 'unplugging' as their #1 challenge while working remotely

The full report can be accessed, here.

