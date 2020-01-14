Talent Engagement will be Critical to Business Success as Market Evolves in 2020, According to New Hiring Report by The Execu|Search Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Execu|Search Group released today its 2020 Hiring Outlook titled, 4 Strategies For Hiring + Engaging Talent In An Evolving Market. The report, which provides insights into the factors that most impact employee engagement, aims to help employers navigate their talent pool in an evolving market. This is especially critical given how competitive the job market will be for employers in 2020.

"As unemployment continues to hover at record lows and the talent gap widens, we remain in a candidate-driven market," said Edward Fleischman, CEO of The Execu|Search Group. "When faced with additional challenges like new competitors, evolving technology, and a competitive job market, it seems that employers are struggling to balance talent engagement with business change. As a result, our 2020 Hiring Outlook is meant to guide employers on how they can attract and retain the talent they need for continued success."

Findings of the report include:

Professionals are on the lookout:

95% of professionals are open to new opportunities



87% of employees would leave their current jobs for greater stability + job security

First impressions during the hiring process have long-term effects:

45% of job seekers have voiced displeasure with an organization after a negative experience in the hiring process or as an employee

Career development is critical to retention:

84% of professionals would change jobs if offered more opportunities for professional development in a new role



63% of professionals do not feel their employer is providing training to help them learn new skills

Employers aren't committing to employee wellness:

48% of professionals feel that their company does not promote a healthy work-life balance

The full report can be accessed, here.

About The Execu|Search Group:

The Execu|Search Group is a leading recruitment, temporary staffing, and workforce solutions firm with offices throughout the U.S. The firm serves clients across a broad range of industries, including Accounting/Finance, Creative + Digital, Engineering, Financial Services, Healthcare, Human Resources, Legal Services, Nonprofit, Office Support, Pharma, and Technology.

MEDIA CONTACT: Stephanie Klemperer, (212-871-0607), sklemperer@execu-search.com

SOURCE The Execu|Search Group

Related Links

https://www.execu-search.com

