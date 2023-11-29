Talent Groups Acquires Progilisys, Expanding IT Staffing Expertise

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Groups, a prominent national IT staffing solutions provider and a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, today announced its acquisition of Progilisys Solutions, LLC, a leading Phoenix-based company specializing in IT staffing and IT managed solutions.

Progilisys Solutions, known for its expertise in systems assessment, architecture, and application management for diverse computing environments, complements Talent Groups' extensive service offerings in IT talent solutions. The acquisition is poised to enhance Talent Groups' capacity to deliver innovative and comprehensive IT staffing solutions across the United States.

Ken Crabtree, President of Progilisys Solutions, commented, "Joining forces with Talent Groups represents a significant milestone for Progilisys. This acquisition will enable us to leverage Talent Groups' resources and broad reach to provide enhanced services to our clients and open up new opportunities for our consultants."

Strategic Expansion for Enhanced IT Solutions

The inclusion of Progilisys Solutions marks a significant stride in Talent Groups' expansion strategy. This follows the recent acquisitions of Abacus Technical Services, The InSource Group, Queen Consulting Group, and EdgeLink all contributing to Talent Groups' diverse portfolio.

Matthew Ripaldi, CEO of Talent Groups, said, "The addition of Progilisys Solutions to the Talent Groups family marks a strategic step in our journey to expand our service offerings and geographic footprint. Progilisys' expertise in IT staffing, as well as managed solutions, and their commitment to quality align perfectly with our mission to provide unparalleled IT talent solutions to our clients."

Progilisys Solutions' approach to integrating technology, people, and processes into cohesive solutions aligns perfectly with Talent Groups' philosophy. This synergy is expected to drive innovation, foster stronger client relationships, and enhance the overall service quality.

A Future of Growth and Excellence

The acquisition signifies an expansion of Talent Groups' national footprint and a deepening of its expertise in IT staffing. Clients of both companies can expect a wider array of services, supported by a team dedicated to addressing complex technological and staffing challenges.

Michael Babb, Chairman of Osceola Capital, investors in Talent Groups, said, "This acquisition underlines our dedication to strategic growth and our confidence in Talent Groups as a frontrunner in IT staffing solutions. Progilisys Solutions adds unique strengths to our expanding portfolio."

About Talent Groups

Talent Groups, headquartered in Houston, TX, with a significant U.S. presence and a Global Delivery Center in Hyderabad, India, is renowned for its comprehensive service model. The company's services include contract staffing, direct hire, executive search, managed solutions, and a specialty IT healthcare division.

For more information about Talent Groups and its services, please visit www.talentgroups.com.

