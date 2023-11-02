Talent Groups Announces Rebranding of Abacus Technical Services and The InSource Group

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Groups, a leading national IT staffing company, is excited to announce a strategic rebranding initiative that will see two of its valued subsidiaries, Abacus Technical Services and The InSource Group, operating under the parent company's name. This transformation represents a significant step forward in the evolution of Talent Groups as a unified force in the IT staffing and consulting industry.

Abacus Technical Services and The InSource Group, both recently acquired by Talent Groups, have each garnered outstanding reputations in the IT staffing landscape. Recognized for their commitment to delivering exceptional talent solutions, solving complex business challenges, and building lasting client relationships, these companies have played pivotal roles in shaping the industry.

The decision to rebrand these subsidiaries under the Talent Groups name is a strategic move to leverage the collective strengths, expertise, and resources of all three entities. By uniting as one cohesive brand, Talent Groups aims to streamline its operations, enhance brand visibility, and provide a seamless experience to clients, consultants, and candidates.

Matthew Ripaldi, CEO of Talent Groups, expressed his enthusiasm for this rebranding initiative: "We are excited to unify our operations under the Talent Groups brand. This strategic move allows us to present a consistent and strong identity to the market, showcasing our commitment to delivering exceptional IT talent solutions. It also reinforces our dedication to innovation, long-term relationships, and comprehensive services across industries."

Steve Gunner, President of both Abacus Technical Services and The InSource Group, shared his perspective on the rebranding: "As we transition into the Talent Groups family, we see this as a positive step forward. This consolidation of our brands will enable us to pool our expertise and resources, providing an even stronger platform to serve our clients and support our consultants and candidates."

Paul Baldwin, CFO of Abacus and The InSource Group, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the alignment of values and the potential for greater synergies: "By operating under the Talent Groups name, we can amplify our impact and deliver even more value to our clients and partners. It's an exciting chapter for all of us."

Talent Groups, with its expanded national presence, is committed to providing a comprehensive range of services, including contract staffing, direct hire, executive search, and managed solutions. This strategic rebranding ensures that clients continue to benefit from the industry expertise and full-service client delivery model that Talent Groups has built its reputation upon.

Michael Babb, Chairman of Osceola Capital, investors in Talent Groups, highlighted the company's growth trajectory: "This rebranding initiative aligns with our strategy of expansion and unification. Talent Groups has a track record of partnering with high-quality firms to create a powerful platform. We are excited to support this next phase of growth."

As Abacus Technical Services and The InSource Group transition into the Talent Groups brand, they will continue to provide the same high-level service and expertise that clients have come to trust. For more information about Talent Groups and its subsidiaries, please visit www.talentgroups.com.

