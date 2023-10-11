Talent Groups Expands National Presence with Two Acquisitions

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Groups, a leading national IT staffing company, announced today the strategic acquisition of Abacus Technical Services and The InSource Group, two respected talent solution providers, both based in Dallas, with strong footholds nationally in the IT staffing landscape. These acquisitions mark another milestone in Talent Groups' growth strategy, further enhancing its position as a leading provider of IT staffing and consulting services nationwide.

Talent Groups' dedication to delivering exceptional talent solutions will combine with the expertise and capabilities of Abacus Technical Services and The InSource Group to drive innovation, foster long-term relationships, and provide comprehensive IT staffing and consulting services to clients across industries.

Abacus Technical Services, formed in 1991, is a trusted partner in the IT industry, offering a comprehensive range of services including contingent and full-time staffing, IT project management, and technology-driven business solutions. With a focus on delivering exceptional talent and solving complex business challenges, Abacus has built a strong reputation for excellence and innovation. Visit www.abacustechnical.com.

The InSource Group, a recent addition to the Abacus family through a 2021 acquisition, boasts a wealth of expertise on its dedicated team, which has consistently delivered top-tier IT professionals to clients. Their success stems from their client-centric approach, strong relationships with consultants, and a culture of collaboration and hard work. Visit www.insourcegroup.com.

Latest Acquisitions Create a Powerful Synergy

The integration of Abacus Technical Group and The InSource Group into Talent Groups will create a powerful synergy fueled by their impressive track records, extensive client networks, and highly skilled teams. Together, these collective strengths will drive continued growth and success in the ever-evolving IT talent landscape.

Steve Gunner, CEO of both Abacus Technical Services and The InSource Group, expressed his enthusiasm for joining forces with Talent Groups: "Becoming a part of the Talent Groups family is an exciting prospect for us. We are confident that our integration into the comprehensive service platform will unlock new growth opportunities for our internal employees, consultants and candidates, and will provide our clients with a broader global delivery engine."

Paul Baldwin, CFO of Abacus, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the alignment of values and the potential for accelerated growth: "We believe that Abacus and The InSource Group's services and customer base perfectly complement the Talent Groups' platform. By combining our strengths, we are well-positioned for continued profitable growth, and we are excited to support that growth together."

"We are thrilled to welcome Abacus Technical Services and The InSource Group to the Talent Groups family," said Matthew Ripaldi, CEO of Talent Groups. "These strategic acquisitions align perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional IT talent solutions to a wider range of clients. The expertise and resources brought by Abacus and The InSource Group will enable us to deliver even greater value and expand our services across industries."

Michael Babb, Chairman of Osceola Capital, investors in Talent Groups, added, "Following the acquisition of Queen Consulting Group and EdgeLink, this marks our fifth acquisition since our initial investment in 2018. We continue to partner with high-quality complementary firms to further expand our platform, while enabling them to scale rapidly and better support their client base."

About Talent Groups

Talent Groups is an award-winning national IT talent solutions company with a strong presence in the United States. With fourteen locations across the country, including a Global Delivery Center (GDC) in Hyderabad, India, the company offers a comprehensive range of services such as contract staffing, direct hire, executive search, and managed solutions. From middle-market organizations to Fortune 500 firms, Talent Groups offers a focused and personal approach, providing industry expertise and a full-service client delivery model.

In addition to its wide geographical coverage and diverse candidate pool, Talent Groups boasts a specialized Healthcare IT division, which has earned a KLAS top-ten ranking. This division focuses on providing niche IT talent to healthcare facilities, providers, and payers, with extensive expertise in Epic implementations.

For more information, visit www.talentgroups.com .

