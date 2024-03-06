Talent Groups Welcomes Michael Pfeffer as Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Groups, a nationwide leader in talent solutions and services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Michael Pfeffer as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Michael brings to Talent Groups a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in strategic sales and technology talent solutions, having spent over two decades in leadership roles across the technology staffing services sector.

Michael Pfeffer

Prior to joining Talent Groups, Michael served as the Executive Vice President of the Strategic Vertical Group at Randstad Technologies US, where he was instrumental in architecting, implementing, and managing a vertically focused enterprise accounts sales organization catering to key industries. His tenure at Randstad Technologies US also saw him excelling in roles including Senior Vice President of the National Strategic Organization where his strategic initiatives propelled the company's national sales and delivery efforts.

Michael began his professional journey as a recruiter at TEKsystems, where he sharpened his ability to identify and cultivate top talent. This early experience laid a solid foundation for his subsequent achievements in the industry. His career has been marked by a consistent focus on growth and technology talent solutions, evolving from positions such as Director of Emerging Accounts for Randstad Technologies to Regional Managing Director at Technisource. His experience also includes Vice President of Recruiting and for the NYC region at AETEA, where he drove growth and strategic alignment across various organizations.

A Hofstra University alumnus, Michael holds a BA in Marketing, where he was actively involved in the campus culture including participation in Crown and Lance and the Hofstra Football Team, highlighting his early leadership and teamwork capabilities.

Michael resides in Morris Plains, NJ, with his wife Kristin and their two children, Kylie and Bryce. In his free time, he can be found on the sidelines of a Morristown High School girls' lacrosse game or at a Seton Hall Prep boys' Lacrosse game.

As COO of Talent Groups, Michael will leverage his extensive experience and strategic insight to drive operational excellence, foster innovation, and lead the company towards achieving its ambitious goals. His appointment highlights Talent Groups' commitment to enhancing its service delivery and operational capabilities to meet the evolving needs of its clients and candidates.

The entire team at Talent Groups warmly welcomes Michael Pfeffer and looks forward to a future of continued success and growth under his leadership.

Talent Groups, an award-winning technology talent solutions firm headquartered in Houston, Texas, and a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, is reshaping the landscape of talent acquisition. With a nationwide presence and a global delivery center in Hyderabad, India, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services including contract staffing, direct hire, executive search, managed solutions, and a specialized division for healthcare IT.

