Talent Industry Veteran Acquires Management Recruiters International, Inc. from CDI Holding Company, a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners

MRI operates MRI Network, one of the largest search and recruitment organizations in the world and comprised of nearly 400 independent search and recruitment firms. Over the course of its more than 50-year history, MRI has provided to thousands of independent search and recruitment firms an unparalleled array of services, including learning and talent development, organizational development, marketing support and content, strategic planning, performance management, technology support, and contract staffing backoffice outsourcing. In addition, through MRI Network, MRI provides member firms with a unique forum for collaborative learning, mentoring, benchmarking and rewards, further contributing to their success potential.

Bert Miller said of the transaction: "Protis Global has been a member of MRINetwork since 1995, and, today, is one of its ten largest members. I understand intimately the challenges faced by independent search and recruitment firms in our rapidly changing industry. I also have direct experience and appreciation for the leadership that MRI demonstrates in enabling such firms to overcome those challenges, through its unique network-centric service model. I am excited to partner with the MRI team to expand that model in support of both our existing members and the broader market."

"We believe this transaction is an excellent outcome for MRI and CDI," added Michael Castleman, President & CEO of CDI. "Bert brings a unique combination of experience, thought leadership and energy to MRI."

In his new role as President & Chief Executive Officer of MRI, Miller will dedicate his professional time to MRI. He will be supported by Nancy Halverson, who will continue to serve as General Manager, as well as the rest of the talented MRI team. Day-to-day management responsibility for Protis Global will be assumed by newly appointed and promoted to General Manager Michael J. Bitar, working with a talented and long-tenured leadership team in Miami.

About MRINetwork® :

Management Recruiters International, Inc., branded as MRINetwork®, is one of the largest executive search and recruitment organizations in the world. MRINetwork has approximately 400 offices spanning four continents. Visit MRINetwork at www.mrinetwork.com.

About CDI Corporation :

CDI seeks to create extraordinary outcomes with its clients by delivering solutions based on highly skilled and professional talent. Through its EdgeRock Technology Partners and CDI Engineering Solutions business units, CDI provides engineering, information technology, and staffing solutions to clients in multiple industries, including chemicals, energy, infrastructure, and technology, as well as municipal and state governments. Learn more at www.cdicorp.com.

About AE Industrial Partners :

AE Industrial Partners is a leading private equity firm with more than $2.7 billion of assets under management, including equity commitments from Fund II, specializing in control investments in aerospace and defense, power generation, and specialty industrial businesses. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep operating experience, industry knowledge, and relationships. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

SOURCE MRINetwork

Related Links

http://www.mrinetwork.com

