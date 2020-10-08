Talent Keep Launched by Industry Veteran Leslie McIntyre-Tavella

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentKeep, a national staffing and talent acquisition firm was launched today by industry veteran Leslie McIntyre-Tavella. The firm, headquartered in Fairfield, Connecticut, will build upon Leslie's 30 plus year career of successfully working with clients and deployable talent, acting as a trusted advisor to corporations, private businesses and non-profit organizations.

Leslie's senior team includes Michael Tortora and Yvonne Loubiere, both seasoned industry executives that bring decades of experience to TalentKeep. The team has extensive expertise in entry level to mid-management corporate services, Human Resources & Marketing, Medical and Accounting/Finance for both consulting & direct hire services. Initially the firm will serve clients in the Tri-state area.

"Talent Keep reflects our vision that a new paradigm exists today for employers and potential employees. Remote workforces are a new norm and talent acquisition challenges abound as a result of COVID-19. We know we can make a difference today in helping our clients solve these problems through our strong relationships and unique approach to talent acquisition," McIntyre-Tavella explained.

"A completely new approach is required to provide differentiated solutions to those challenges. Staffing & Talent Acquisition firms are going to need to be nimble, assess efficiently, and deliver "best in class" talent at a moment's notice. We have created a proprietary cultural assessment CGI (™) Culture Grid Index, as well as our POP line(™) People on Premises for round the clock talent and services, responding to today's workplace needs," she continued.

Leslie spent 34 years in the staffing industry; opening her first award winning corporate staffing and recruitment firm when she was 22 years old. Prior to that she mentored directly under the President of Human Resources Inc, a well known staffing pioneer Paula Pendergast. Successfully selling her firm in 2017 after spending 31 years in the staffing business, Leslie had the chance to speak with many area executives about their frustration when attempting to secure top talent. "I know firms aren't thinking about retaining and securing top talent – but they should be because in no time our economy will springboard back to prior levels."

"Job seekers today need a new type of search partner to help them achieve their employment goals. We will be that partner, collaborating and working side by side with them every step of the way, McIntyre-Tavella said."

"Talent Keep is the culmination of three decades in the industry. I am excited about the opportunity to share my experience and advice during these times," she concluded.

