Talent Lifecycle Management Company Cappfinity Appoints Chief Skills Officer

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The skills-based Talent Lifecycle Management company Cappfinity announces the appointment of Celine Floyd into its new Chief Skills Officer role. This role recognizes Cappfinity's extensive skills proposition, voice and prominence in helping organizations globally realize a Skills First agenda.

Co-CEO Nicky Garcea remarked, 'We are delighted to see Celine move into this pivotal appointment. It acknowledges and celebrates Celine as a strategic leader, and her vital role in helping our clients develop comprehensive skills strategies. We are excited to see this move enable Cappfinity to powerfully lead the charge in helping our clients reverse skills shortages, future-proof their organizations against talent gaps, and ensure their competitiveness in the global marketplace.'

Celine Floyd, Chief Skills Officer, says 'This feels like an incredibly exciting time for Cappfinity. In the Chief Skills Officer role I will be able to drive our extensive skills-based proposition, leveraging two decades' worth of research, data and track record. I'm looking forward to supporting more organizations to realize a skills-based transformation and unlock people potential at scale.'

The appointment of a Chief Skills Officer for Cappfinity underpins the increasing presence the talent lifecycle management firm has globally, specifically in the definition, measurement and development of skills. Cappfinity's extensively research-backed skills taxonomy (the 80 Skills Framework) and prominent voice on skill types (their behavioral, cognitive and technical skills model) serve the Cappfinity Skills Suite, whose products are helping hundreds of organizations across sectors realize the power of skills.

To learn more about Cappfinity, please visit https://cappfinity.com/

SOURCE Cappfinity