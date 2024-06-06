Talent Management Software Market size is set to grow by USD 10.69 billion from 2024-2028, Benefits associated with talent management software to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global talent management software market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.69 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 11.8% during the forecast period. The Talent Management Software Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing use of mobile devices in various sectors, including HR. Mobile apps offer advantages such as real-time data access, ease of use, and on-the-go communication. In HR, mobile-based solutions simplify processes like video interviews, applicant tracking, and appraisal reviews. HR managers can easily push job-related information and collect responses using mobile talent management software. Vendors like PeopleFluent Inc. provide mobile apps for managing talent in real time, enhancing employer branding, and boosting organizational productivity.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), Business Segment (Large enterprise and Small and medium), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Avalture Ltd., Bambee Inc., Bamboo HR LLC, Bullhorn Inc., Cegid SA, Ceipal Corp., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., HireRoad, iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Skillsoft Corp., Talent Guard Inc., UKG Inc., and Workday Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Talent Management Software market is experiencing significant growth with various companies implementing technology to manage and develop their workforce. IT and telecommunication industries are major adopters of these solutions, focusing on securing talent and maintaining a skilled workforce. Secure and cloud-based systems are popular choices, offering flexibility and accessibility. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies is a trend, enabling automated recruitment and talent assessment.

Performance management, skills development, and succession planning are key functionalities. Consolidated and user-friendly platforms are preferred, allowing for easy integration with other HR systems. The market is competitive, with providers offering advanced features to attract clients. The web-based software allows for remote access, making it an essential tool for organizations during the current situation.

Market Challenges

The Talent Management Software Market is experiencing significant growth, with many organizations adopting cloud-based solutions due to their affordability, scalability, and ease of use. However, concerns regarding data security and privacy persist. In cloud architecture, data is hosted by third-party providers, increasing the risk of unauthorized access and potential data breaches.

Additionally, outsourcing IT functions to reduce costs can result in a loss of control over data handling, further increasing security risks. These concerns may hinder the market's expansion during the forecast period.

The Talent Management Software market faces several challenges in implementing and optimizing solutions. These include integrating various systems for a unified approach, ensuring data security and privacy, and adapting to the constantly evolving technology landscape. Additionally, there is a need for customization to cater to specific industry requirements and employee needs.

Another challenge is the implementation of AI and machine learning capabilities to enhance recruitment and performance management processes. Lastly, ensuring user-friendliness and ease of use for all levels of employees is crucial for successful adoption.

Segment Overview

Deployment 1.1 Cloud-based

1.2 On-premise Business Segment 2.1 Large enterprise

2.2 Small and medium Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Cloud-based- The global talent management software market is experiencing a technological shift towards cloud-based solutions. This segment holds the largest market share and is expected to continue dominating due to business digitization and expanding IT and retail companies. SMEs, particularly price-sensitive, favor cloud-based software. Security innovations will boost large organization adoption.

Oracle reports a 6% annual increase in cloud-based usage. Benefits include real-time analytics, regular updates, global access, and scalability. Skanska AB is among those modernizing HR with Oracle's HCM Cloud. The cloud-based segment's growth is driven by SMEs and enterprises seeking cost-effective, flexible systems.

Research Analysis

The Talent Management Software Market encompasses a range of AI-driven solutions and services designed to help large enterprises identify, retain, and develop their workforce. These cloud-based, SaaS HR products offer performance management capabilities, including planning, automation, and performance improvement planning. Machine learning algorithms are utilized for tasks such as resume screening and succession planning.

Data analytics is integral to these tools, providing insights for compensation management, learning and development, and recruitment management. Solutions also include support and maintenance, ensuring the continued functionality and security of the software. Data security is a top priority, with these web-based applications employing robust encryption and access control measures. Software solutions in this market aim to streamline talent management processes, ultimately leading to a more effective and productive workforce.

Market Research Overview

The Talent Management Software market refers to the industry that provides software solutions for managing and developing an organization's human capital. These solutions enable companies to streamline recruitment, onboarding, performance evaluation, learning and development, succession planning, and compensation processes. The use of technology in talent management helps organizations to optimize their workforce, improve employee engagement, and enhance productivity.

The market for such software is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for efficient and data-driven HR processes. Features such as cloud-based deployment, mobile access, and integration with other business systems are driving the adoption of talent management software. The market caters to various industries, including healthcare, finance, retail, and education, among others.

