Talent management software market size to increase by USD 8.01 billion; North America to account for 34% of market growth - Technavio

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Talent Management Software Market 2022-2026

By region, the global talent management software market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 34% of market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing acceptance of advanced technologies and the rapid digitalization of industries are driving the growth of the talent management software market in APAC. Download A PDF Sample Report

Company Profiles

The talent management software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Automatic Data Processing Inc.

The company offers Align talent management software which encourages ongoing collaboration and coaching, delivered in real-time.



In January 2020, the company ranked first Leader Overall in Ventana Research's 2020 Value Index on Payroll Software.

, the company ranked first Leader Overall in Ventana Research's 2020 Value Index on Payroll Software.

In February 2021, Industry analyst firm Everest Group positioned ADP as a Leader in its 2021 Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing (MPHRO) PEAK Matrix Assessment.

, Industry analyst firm Everest Group positioned ADP as a Leader in its 2021 Multi-Process Human Resources Outsourcing (MPHRO) PEAK Matrix Assessment. Accenture Plc

Avalture Ltd.

Bamboo HR LLC

Bullhorn Inc.

Cegid Group

Ceipal Corp.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as benefits associated with talent management software, the rise in the adoption of cloud-based talent management software, and the demand for efficiency in talent management and recruiting. However, data privacy and security issues associated with cloud-based products and services are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

Market Segmentation

By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

By geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.

What are the key data covered in this talent management software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the talent management software market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

, , , and and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of talent management software market vendors.

Talent Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 136 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.29% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, India, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Avalture Ltd., Bamboo HR LLC, Bullhorn Inc., Cegid Group, Ceipal Corp., Cornerstone, HireRoad, iCIMS Inc., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Learning Technologies Group Inc., Saba Software Inc., SAP SE, Skillsoft Ltd., Talent Guard Inc., UKG Inc., and Workday Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

