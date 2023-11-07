Talent Management Software Market to USD 9.15 billion growth between 2022 - 2027, Driven by Benefits associated with talent management software - Technavio

Technavio

07 Nov, 2023, 17:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Talent Management Software Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the talent management software market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 9.15  billion. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Talent Management Software Market 2023-2027
The demand for efficiency in talent management and recruiting drives the talent management software market. The expansion of diverse competencies, the rise in specialized HR requirements, and the increasing sophistication of talent management drive the process of managing human capital. Tasks such as completing paperwork evaluations, keeping records of employee performance and having access to them as needed, scheduling training sessions, and managing each employee's compensation plan are a few of the difficult, time-consuming ones.

  • Market Challenge - Lack of awareness and availability of open-source software challenges the talent management software market. Talent management software provides a suite of tools to efficiently automate, monitor, and analyze HR functions in businesses but one of the main factors impeding the market's expansion is a lack of awareness regarding the availability and advantages of talent management software. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The talent management software market is segmented by Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), Business Segment (Large enterprise, Small, and medium), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • By deployment, the major talent management software market growth came from the cloud-based segment. The adoption of cloud-based talent management software is expected to increase significantly due to the growth of SMEs in the US, India, China, and other countries. Cloud-based talent management software offers several benefits such as real-time application performance analytics, regular security updates, global accessibility from any location, and scalability.
  • By geography, North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the talent management software market:

Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Avalture Ltd., Bambee Inc., Bamboo HR LLC, Bullhorn Inc., Cegid SA, Ceipal Corp., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., HireRoad, iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Skillsoft Corp., Talent Guard Inc., UKG Inc., Workday Inc., Koch Industries Inc.

Talent Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.26%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 9.15 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

10.2

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key countries

US, India, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Avalture Ltd., Bambee Inc., Bamboo HR LLC, Bullhorn Inc., Cegid SA, Ceipal Corp., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., HireRoad, iCIMS Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Skillsoft Corp., Talent Guard Inc., UKG Inc., Workday Inc., and Koch Industries Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Business Segment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

The core banking solutions market by deployment (on-premises and cloud), end-user (large enterprises, small, and medium enterprises), and geography...
The high throughput screening (HTS) market is expected to grow by USD 19.9 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the market's momentum will...
