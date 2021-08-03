Talent on the Move: Financial Services Professionals Confident in their Job Security and the Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest study by global specialist financial services recruitment firm, Selby Jennings, discovered 58% of Financial Services professionals are confident in the current job market, a rapid reversal from last year's findings, where a small segment (23%) canvassed optimism. Well over half (67%) of global respondents feel confident in keeping their jobs over the next 6 months, with 54% also sharing an optimistic caliber in regard to their economic projections.

The results come from the annual Selby Jennings Global Job Confidence Index, which measures the pulse of confidence in the Financial Services talent market, with this year surveying over 1,600 professionals globally throughout April and May 2021. The index reports on professionals' confidence in the economy, holding or getting a job, their compensation and bonus, career motivations, flexible working patterns, and whether the normal push-and-pull factors have changed since last year's results. The qualitative data was globally analysed across three regions: Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America.

Key findings include:

54% of the talent community predict a better economic situation in the coming 12 months.

of the talent community Over half (58%) of Financial Services professionals are positive or very positive about the job market.

of Financial Services professionals are Global sentiment in respondent's own job security is extremely stable, with the majority (67%) feeling confident or very confident.

is extremely stable, with the Half (49%) of Financial Services professionals are satisfied with their current job, despite 60% expressing a willingness to explore new job opportunities in the next 6 months.

of Financial Services professionals are despite Annual bonus incentives were near identical to last year, with 63% of respondents receiving a bonus.

For Financial Services employees, salary tops the list globally at 66%, with opportunities to progress careers coming closely behind at 61%.

with coming closely behind at Flexible working is strongly desired at the mid-senior seniority level, with 61% of respondents disclosing that it was important or very important.

To access an exclusive media kit, and for regional-specific findings, click here.

About Selby Jennings: Selby Jennings is an award-winning specialist recruiter for banking and financial services. Founded in 2004, and part of the Phaidon International group, we provide permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruitment solutions across specialist sectors including risk management, legal and compliance, investment management, quantitative analytics, financial technology, investment banking, insurance and actuarial, commodities, and sales and trading.

SOURCE Selby Jennings