Talent Operating System from Beamery Now Available on SAP® Store

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beamery today announced that its Talent Operating System is now available on SAP® Store , the single digital marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Beamery's Talent Operating System integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting and delivers a solid foundation of talent data that helps business and talent leaders drive strategic transformation, adapt quickly to changing talent needs, reach diversity recruiting targets and support internal mobility.



"We're delighted to announce the availability of our Talent Operating System on SAP Store, allowing us to better reach the ecosystem for SAP SuccessFactors solutions," said Abakar Saidov, Co-founder and CEO at Beamery. "Integration with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting provides a continuity of data and streamlined user experience, placing Beamery in a good position to support enterprises as they transform how they attract, engage and retain top talent. In turn, this helps deliver a better recruiter and candidate experience – at scale – for businesses using SAP technologies."

Beamery's Talent Operating System allows talent teams to unify candidate and applicant data, redefining how they plan and manage talent acquisition and talent management. It also aids in identifying and engaging with potential high performers, optimizing the end-to-end talent experience, and identifying the skills and capabilities organizations need to build their workforce of the future.



Beamery's Talent Operating System gives talent teams the ability to:

Efficiently build talent pipelines, engage with qualified talent and uncover well-fit talent with powerful automation and integrated AI

Automatically resurface silver medalist candidates and segment and target priority contacts for nurture

Curate tailored, branded experiences for candidates to reinforce their employer brand and value propositions

Manage key talent initiatives like Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and internal mobility, remove bias from hiring processes, and demonstrate impact with powerful self-service reporting

Protect teams and data with rigorous compliance to meet international privacy requirements and data quality standards

Access end-to-end insights with custom reporting and dashboards around recruiting performance, diversity, attribution, engagement and more

Accelerate time to value –customer typically go live within 6-12 weeks and see immediate impact

SAP recently brought together SAP Store and SAP App Center into one single marketplace at store.sap.com . It delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated partner apps they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made via SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Beamery is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About Beamery

Beamery's mission is to put talent transformation at the heart of every business. Our Talent Operating System lets companies attract, engage, and retain the best talent - it's the one solution that enterprises need to deliver exceptional experiences at every stage of the talent journey, and build meaningful relationships with their future employees.

We are lucky to be one of the fastest growing companies in the world, and even more lucky that the people at Beamery are not only superb at their jobs, but are a reliable, friendly bunch who leave egos out of the equation. We are a team that cares about the right outcome above everything else.

