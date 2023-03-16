Talent Resources Promotes Partner Matthew Kirschner to President and Names Bonnie Taylor Partner and Chief Communications and Strategy Officer

Key Promotions Take Talent Resources to the Next Level in Their Global Expansion

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Resources (TR) , a leading full-service marketing, and creative strategy agency, is proud to announce two key promotions to their C-suite. Partner Matthew Kirschner has been elevated to the role of President and Bonnie Taylor has been named Partner and Chief Communications and Strategy Officer. Kirschner and Taylor have brought immense structural, financial, and strategic success to Talent Resources and will continue to do so in their new roles. Their extensive combined experience across all agency offerings has successfully steered the company's recent growth, ever-expanding roster of clients, and company capabilities.

Kirschner has been with the company since 2008, one year after its inception and has grown into one of the entertainment industry's preeminent sources for integrated branded programs across all platforms. Kirschner has played a key role in brokering an incredible array of talent partners over the years for TR's brand clients, a sample of which includes Kevin Hart , Eva Longoria , Ben Affleck , Jennifer Lopez , Kris Jenner , JoJo Siwa , Charli D'Amelio , and Jodi Turner-Smith . His leadership and strategic vision have been instrumental in Talent Resources' continued success. He will continue to oversee all aspects of Talent Resources on a day-to-day basis and lead the procurement, facilitation, and contract negotiations for all talent related programming including endorsement campaigns, personal appearances, and social media campaigns.

Bonnie Taylor has been named Partner and Chief Communications and Strategy Officer in recognition of her outstanding achievements. A former TR client on the agency side for Dunkin' , Taylor joined TR in 2020 and created the agency's highly successful communications team, which is comprised of industry veterans in key locations across the country. Taylor is responsible for bringing in high-profile clients such as The Athlete's Foot , Jordan's Skinny Mixes , Ohza and, along with Matthew Kirschner, was instrumental in the Ben Affleck and Dunkin' collaboration . In her new role, Taylor will continue to lead the development and execution of communications and strategic initiatives across Talent Resources' diverse portfolio of clients including the UK expansion. Her extensive experience in public relations and marketing has been an invaluable asset in growing all divisions while elevating Talent Resources' overall profile.

"We are thrilled to announce Matthew and Bonnie's well-deserved promotions," said Michael Heller , CEO and Founder of Talent Resources Collective. "Matthew's leadership and dedication to our clients has been essential to our growth, and Bonnie's expertise in public relations and strategic planning has been instrumental in elevating our agency. We look forward to their continued contributions to our future success."

Matthew Kirschner added, "I'm honored to take on the role of President at Talent Resources. We have an incredible team, and I'm excited to continue working alongside Michael, Bonnie, and the rest of the leadership team to drive growth and deliver exceptional results for our clients. TR has been my home for 15 years, and I'm looking forward to making it my home for many more years to come."

Bonnie Taylor commented, "As the first out of New York TR hire, I am so grateful that Michael and Matthew took a chance on me. In such a short time we've expanded our team to several states and created a highly successful communications division that has grown tremendously since its inception. I am ready for this opportunity to continue to evolve our team and take Talent Resources to the next level."

The promotions of Matthew Kirschner and Bonnie Taylor are effective immediately.

Founded in 2007, Talent Resources is a premier digital marketing agency that provides full-service campaigns for a wide range of clients and industries. The team specializes in creating comprehensive strategies for clients through combinations of Brand Development, Public Relations, Influencer/Celebrity Engagement, Sponsorship Opportunities and Experiential Event Activations. The agency has team members across the country in key markets such as New York, Boston, and Los Angeles as well as a new corporate office in the UK and will continue to expand their footprint throughout 2023 and years to come.

