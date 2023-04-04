Talent Retention Crisis: SalesRoads Report Highlights Managerial Relations & Compensation as Key Factors Driving Sales Talent Turnover

Top appointment setting agency and research firm SalesRoads reports on the state of sales hiring and talent development

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesRoads, a B2B appointment setting agency and research firm, has unveiled an eye-opening report on the sales industry titled The State of SDR Hiring and Talent Development. This timely study delves into the factors influencing employee turnover in the sales profession amid persistent labor shortages and turnover challenges.

The white paper reveals that managerial relations and compensation structure are strongly linked to employee turnover in the sales profession. Key discoveries include:

49% of SDRs considered seeking new employers in the past six months

48% of SDRs are contemplating an exit from the sales profession entirely

SDRs lacking managerial support are over twice as likely to consider new employers (42% vs. 93%)

David Kreiger, SalesRoads President and Founder, stated, "What's surprising is the strength of this relationship. A bad manager can make a turnover problem twice as bad. We hope this report empowers sales leaders to examine their own practices and improve retention."

Additional findings in the report:

Compensation dissatisfaction prompted 76% of SDRs to consider seeking new employers

27% of SDRs receive no weekly coaching, and 18% are entirely self-coached, indicating a talent development blind spot for many businesses

Remote work matters more than flexible hours for SDRs, with 14% citing remote work as their top concern compared to 11% for flexible hours

Lead author Alex Eckhart identified unexpected results, such as PTO ranking last out of eight factors considered by SDRs for new or current employers. Moreover, no correlation was found between satisfaction with management and the number of coaching hours an SDR receives, suggesting that skills coaching alone isn't enough to curb turnover.

Sales coach consultant Tom Stearns explained, "Coaching is one component of the managing relationship… They stay at companies when you're involved with their lives as an employee and as a person."

Amir Reiter, CEO and Founder of CloudTask, called the data "truly impactful" for sales leaders and announced that Kreiger would deliver a keynote at the Sales Agency Growth Summit in May.

The white paper is available for free and un-gated here .

About SalesRoads:

SalesRoads is America's most-trusted sales outsourcing agency, offering B2B appointment setting, lead generation, and SDR outsourcing services. Under the leadership of sales expert David Kreiger, SalesRoads has been listed twice on the INC5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Kreiger's research has been featured in publications such as Wharton Magazine, Entrepreneur Magazine, and INC Magazine.

Media contact:

Alex Eckhart

1-800-836-4033

SOURCE SalesRoads