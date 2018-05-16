Talent Shortage Continues To Restrict US IT Job Growth

"While economic downturns result in slow or negative job growth because of lagging demand, we are seeing anemic job growth in IT because of a lack of supply," stated Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "Despite robust demand in many IT skill sets, we simply do not have enough qualified IT professionals. This is the result of insufficient long-term investment in growing our domestic talent supply in STEM fields and highly restrictive immigration policies of this Administration. It is unfortunate we are not fulfilling the growth potential of one of our most dynamic employment sectors," added Roberts.

For the complete May 2018 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/files/May%202018%20Index%20MBR.pdf

