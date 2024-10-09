Talent Solutions TAPFIN Recognized as Global Leader: Receives Top Rankings in CWM and SOW from Everest Group

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Solutions TAPFIN, a leading managed service provider (MSP) and part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, has been named a Global Leader in Everest Group's Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) / Services Procurement (SOW) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. It is the 11th consecutive year TAPFIN has been identified as a Leader in CWM, where the company also achieved Star Performer status, and the third consecutive year the organization has received the Leader designation in the SOW category.

"It is especially meaningful that Everest Group has highlighted the significant value TAPFIN delivers to clients and our resilience in challenging markets," said Becky Frankiewicz, ManpowerGroup Chief Commercial Officer. "This reflects our commitment to driving competitive advantage for our clients through integrated solutions, advanced technologies, and data-driven insights. We're proud of our teams who continue to be invaluable partners to our clients in fast-evolving talent landscapes."

Everest Group emphasized TAPFIN's strong vision and strategy, comprehensive expertise across contingent workforce management, and forward-thinking approach as key factors in its leadership position. The company's investments in advanced labor market analytics, a proprietary labor market database, generative AI capabilities and a skills-based approach to talent management were also identified as strengths.

"The continued recognition from Everest is a testament to our commitment to innovation and ability to adapt to market demands," Amy Doyle, Senior Vice President of Talent Solutions and TAPFIN Global Leader, said. "By combining our deep industry expertise with cutting-edge technologies, we're empowering our clients to build resilient and future-ready workforces."

TAPFIN's strategic investments and global growth were also cited in the recognition. Specifically, TAPFIN is noted for having the strongest portfolio mix in CWM, fast-growing direct sourcing capabilities, and the greatest value delivered in SOW.

"TAPFIN demonstrated resilience in the difficult market conditions of 2023, owing to its expansive global presence, diversified industry portfolio, and experience in handling CWM engagements across segments," said Krishna Charan, Vice President at Everest Group. "Its continued investments in enhancing its technology ecosystem with advanced labor market analytics and generative AI capabilities through its new Sophie(sm) offering, coupled with its focus on developing a skills-based approach for talent acquisition and management, helped TAPFIN to secure its position as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) / Managed Service Provider (MSP) PEAK Matrix® 2024."

Clients highlighted TAPFIN's domain expertise, flexibility, and consultative approach as key strengths, underscoring the company's ability to deliver high-impact, customized solutions.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a comprehensive evaluation framework based on an assessment of delivery capabilities measured through market success and delivery capability.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2024 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 15th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP TALENT SOLUTIONS

Talent Solutions combines our leading global offerings RPO, TAPFIN-MSP, and Right Management to help organizations address their complex workforce needs. Talent Solutions leverages our deep industry expertise and understanding of what talent wants to provide end-to-end, data-driven capabilities across the talent lifecycle. From talent attraction and acquisition to upskilling, development, and retention, we provide seamless delivery, leveraging best-in-breed technology, and extensive workforce insights across multiple countries at scale. Talent Solutions is part of the ManpowerGroup® family of brands, which also includes Manpower and Experis.

For more information, visit www.mpgtalentsolutions.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

