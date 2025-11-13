Talent Tech Labs Releases First Extended Workforce Technology Ecosystem

HANOVER, Md., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Tech Labs (TTL) is proud to announce the release of its first Extended Workforce Technology Ecosystem – a comprehensive guide to the technologies powering today's non-permanent and contingent workforce.

Extended Workforce Ecosystem 1.0

As organizations increasingly depend on non-permanent labor, the extended workforce has become a critical component of modern talent strategy. Recognizing its strategic importance and complexity, TTL developed this new ecosystem to give talent and procurement leaders a clear, structured view of the tools, trends and innovations driving this critical segment of the workforce.

The ecosystem features a comprehensive infographic and an in-depth explainer report that together, illuminate the taxonomy of vendors and categories shaping this market. The report analyzes how organizations are modernizing their extended workforce programs, where innovation drives new value, and how technology transforms the management of non-permanent labor.

Building on TTL's decade-long legacy of bringing clarity to complex technology markets, the Extended Workforce Technology Ecosystem introduces a new taxonomy that defines and organizes the vendors shaping this dynamic sector. It spans 16 verticals, 32 sub verticals and 346 vendors across categories such as Vendor Management Systems (VMS), Freelance Management Systems (FMS), Direct Sourcing, Staffing Platforms, AI Recruiters and more. The accompanying Explainer Report explores key trends fueling transformation, including AI-driven innovation, evolving compliance models and a growing movement toward total talent planning.

"As companies look for holistic ways to manage an extended, universal workforce, understanding how work will be performed in the future is critical," said Brian Delle Donne, Co-Founder and Partner, Talent Tech Labs. "This first-ever Extended Workforce Technology Ecosystem will help progressive companies stay ahead of the innovation driving better outcomes in managing their combined workforces. We're pleased to bring this unique perspective."

Highlights from the Extended Workforce Technology Ecosystem 1.0 include:

A first-of-its-kind visual infographic that maps the technologies powering the non-permanent workforce

A comprehensive Explainer Report that analyzes the key trends and innovations transforming the extended workforce landscape

A structured framework featuring 16 verticals and 32 sub verticals across the extended workforce lifecycle

Insight into fast growing categories, including AI Recruiters, Direct Sourcing, Contractor Payroll (AOR and EOR) and Vendor Management Systems

Expert analysis of how extended workforce technology converges with talent acquisition and management to create a more holistic view of the universal workforce

"The technology landscape supporting the extended workforce has evolved rapidly, fueled by new AI capabilities, changing worker preferences and a growing emphasis on compliance and visibility," said David Francis, Practice Leader, Research at Talent Tech Labs and author of the report. "With this inaugural release, we aim to give practitioners a clear, structured understanding of the tools available and the trends shaping the future of work. It's an exciting and transformative moment for this part of the talent continuum."

TTL organizes the Extended Workforce Technology Ecosystem around the four stages that define the extended workforce journey: Source, Engage, Select and Hire. This structure reflects the lifecycle of how organizations identify, engage and manage non-permanent talent and provides a clear lens through for understanding the tools that enable each stage.

The Extended Workforce Technology Ecosystem 1.0 complements TTL's flagship research portfolio, including the Talent Acquisition Ecosystem 13 and Talent Management Ecosystem 3.0. Together, these frameworks provide the industry's most connected and comprehensive view of how technology shapes the future of work across the full talent continuum.

Explore the full findings and download the Extended Workforce Technology Ecosystem 1.0 here.

Since 2014, Talent Tech Labs has remained committed to its mission of bringing clarity to the complex world of workforce technology. Through research and technical analysis, TTL equips talent and procurement leaders with trusted insights to navigate rapid market evolution and make confident, informed technology decisions.

About Talent Tech Labs (TTL)

Talent Tech Labs, a QuantumWork Advisory company and part of Allegis Global Solutions, is an independent, unbiased research and advisory firm focused exclusively on Workforce Technology. Through industry-expert research and advisory services centered on Talent Acquisition and HR technology, TTL enables leading corporations, staffing firms and solution providers to capitalize on rapid innovations in automation and AI – shaping the future of work.

