Talent Tech Trailblazer to Lead Randall Reilly as CEO, New CFO Appointed After Historic Split

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the official separation of the newly formed company Fusable, Randall Reilly , a leading innovator in talent acquisition technology, today announced the appointment of Scott Miller as its Chief Executive Officer and Nick Reid as its Chief Financial Officer. These leadership changes mark a new chapter for the company, with Miller and Reid reunited at the helm after building the talent acquisition business from the ground up within the larger organization.

Scott Miller, President & CEO (left) & Nick Reid, CFO (right)

"This is a pivotal moment for Randall Reilly," said Brent Reilly, former CEO and current board member. "Scott and Nick represent the heart and soul of this business. They are the perfect architects for Randall Reilly's future as an independent TA player."

Scott Miller's journey with Randall Reilly is an inspiring testament to perseverance and talent. Starting in the call center 24 years ago, he climbed the ranks, building intimate knowledge of every facet of the business. Combined with his strategic acumen, his experience makes him uniquely qualified to navigate the exciting challenges and opportunities of leading Randall Reilly into its next phase as a separate business from Fusable .

"I'm excited to have the company focused on the talent business, which Nick and I have been with from the beginning," shared Miller. "We've seen how our technology and data can transform our clients' growth, and we're poised to redefine the future of talent acquisition."

Nick Reid joined Randall Reilly in 2006 as a key player in the strategic acquisition of a talent-focused tech solution. His instrumental role in shaping both Randall Reilly's financial and technology strategy makes him a crucial asset in steering the company's future course.

"Working alongside the incredible team at Randall Reilly, I've experienced firsthand the hard work and know-how that has gotten us to this point," stated Reid. "We're confident in our ability to unlock the full potential of our technology and empower businesses with unique talent acquisition solutions."

The appointment of Scott Miller and Nick Reid signals a new era for Randall Reilly. Their deep-rooted commitment to the company, coupled with their proven track record of success, promises an exciting future focused on talent acquisition for the company.

About Randall Reilly

Randall Reilly delivers full scale talent acquisition, turning talent challenges into growth opportunities. From their roots in trucking, Randall Reilly learned to tackle the toughest, high-volume talent markets. Now they help an extensive range of clients attract, engage, and hire the best talent faster and more effectively through a proprietary and customizable combination of technology, data, and market intelligence, all with a human-centric approach. Learn more at randallreilly.com .

