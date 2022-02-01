TALENT WAR GROUP LAUNCHES A NEW WILDERNESS-BASED LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM, INTO THE WILD EXTREME (ITW-X)

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent War Group, a highly accredited management consulting and executive search firm, is expanding its Leadership Development service line, launching 'Into the Wild – Extreme (ITW-X)', a new experiential and tailored approach to leadership development and team building.

Into the Wild – Extreme (ITW-X) are tailored expeditions for business teams based on their organizational needs and Talent War Group's assessment of their leadership team. The expeditions range from three to 14-day trips in remote locations across the U.S. and internationally. The training will be led by the Talent War Group Partner and retired Army Special Forces Sergeant Major, Josh Johnson, and CEO and retired Navy SEAL, Mike Sarraille, to include a cadre of retired and former Special Operations and Military Leaders.

After Mike Sarraille, the Founder and CEO of Talent War Group, completed his journey to Everest, the team received a vast number of requests from business owners across the U.S. asking to create similar expeditions for their organizations, "Business leaders are looking for the same thing all leaders are, a means to strengthen their teams and the wilderness provides just that," stated Sarraille.

Taken straight from the Special Operations leadership development and team-building model, ITW-X helps business teams forge new and strengthen existing bonds through a concept known as 'shared adversity,' undergoing hardship to foster both individual and organizational growth through mountaineering.

Sarraille explains, "Special Operations teams are some of the most formidable teams in the world, often going up against numerically superior forces and continually coming out on top. Special Operations deliberately places their teams into volatile, chaotic environments like the mountains to undergo hardship together which is a testament to the unbreakable bonds we see in that community."

The ITW-X program is designed to collectively push teams outside their mental and physical limits, together, where true learning and growth take place for both individuals and teams. Teams emerge from the wild reborn and with a renewed sense of camaraderie, resiliency, and the requisite change management and transformational leadership skills required to drive organizations to the next level.

"My goal is to take the hard leadership lessons learned in austere and dangerous environments while serving as an Army Green Beret and share them with proven leaders within their industry." Josh Johnson, a leader of the ITW-X program, is focused on translating the leadership techniques from the military to corporate America, "Together we can find solutions to the problems we all share, commitment to the organization, develop a team over self-mentality, and strengthen relationships within our leadership teams."

About Talent War Group

Talent War Group's depth of industry experience in leadership development, Human Resources, and business operations help deliver sustainable and unmatched talent solutions for their clients. With the 'train-the-trainer' model, Talent War Group ensures every organization has the tools to continue attracting, hiring, developing, and retaining top talent long after their engagement. For more information on ITW-X or other leadership development programs, visit talentwargroup.com. ITW-X Video can be found here.

