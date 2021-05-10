Talent War Group selects Karli Waldon as Managing Partner, President & COO

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karli Waldon, former Head of Global Sales TA & Executive Search at Forcepoint, a leading cybersecurity company, joins Talent War Group, an elite recruitment firm that combines highly-lauded talent processes and insights with executive placement, talent advisory, and leadership development services, as their new President and COO.

As an Executive Recruitment Leader, Karli Waldon showcases her acquired skills and experiences in her new roles. Waldon leads the team's day-to-day business strategies and client delivery, ensuring it aligns with Talent War Group's mission- to deliver talent solutions to the most complex business problems.

"I am thrilled to see Karli take this role," Chief Customer Officer at Blackline and former Chief Customer Success Officer at Forcepoint, Lisa Schreiber has no doubt Waldon will excel in her new roles, "I have worked with her and found her to be one of the most focused and intuitive executives I know. Her ability to get to the essence of the issue and direct the team to deliver is unparalleled. She will drive Talent War Group to deliver on their mission to help companies win the war on talent and gain tremendous business advantage."

Founder and CEO of Talent War Group, Mike Sarraille, gives Waldon his unwavering support, and trusts Waldon will lead the company to success unlike anyone else, "Karli Waldon possesses a capacity that most leaders could ever hope to achieve. Her grasp of the talent space and ability to drive results for our client base made her the clear choice for the role of Talent War Group President and COO."

Talent War Group was founded on the ideas from The Talent War, and Managing Partner & Head of Talent Acquisition, George Randle, believes Waldon is the epitome of them, "I couldn't be more excited to have Karli Waldon become our President and COO. Said simply, when Mike and I mention 'Talent + Leadership = Victory' – Karli is the embodiment of that equation."

Working alongside best-selling authors Mike Sarraille and George Randle is something Waldon is looking forward to, "It is a privilege to be part of an organization that delivers high quality services and talent mindset processes and insights that help organizations achieve their mission and exceed their objectives." As the President and COO, Waldon plans to establish Talent War Group as a positive disruptor within the HR and Leadership Development space, offering unparalleled services and business solutions for companies looking to gain a competitive advantage through their people. "I am excited to join the team and look forward to scaling the company's innovative systems, expanding the team and advancing our service lines to client partners."

As Talent War Group expands its leadership team to effectively deliver the company's mission, Tom Lokar, Founder & Principal of OnCoaching, LLC, joins them alongside Waldon as their Partner & Co-Director of Talent Advisory.

With the 100 years of combined hands-on and all-hands-in industry experience in Human Resources and leadership development, Talent War Group deploys proven talent and HR tactics that deliver sustainable success and an unmatched competitive advantage to organizations around the world. For more information on elite recruiting, executive placement, and other services, please visit talentwargroup.com.

