Talentcare Appoints Top HR Industry Executive, Cindy Songné, as Senior Vice President, to Spearhead the Company's Recruitment Marketing and Client Success

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cindy Songné, an industry veteran in the talent acquisition and recruitment technology space, brings over two decades of deep expertise to the Talentcare leadership team. Cindy joins the Talentcare team at a time of unprecedented innovation and growth for the company.

Most recently, Ms. Songné served as Chief People and Culture Officer at Communo. Ms. Songné previously held executive positions in recruiting, sales, and agency management at industry-leading solution providers including Talroo, Jibe, and JobTarget. Additionally, she was at Monster Worldwide for 11 years where she successfully built the industry's first global Agency Relations program from the ground up. Ms. Songné was the Arizona SHRM/EMA President for four years and won a national SHRM award for community leadership. She has also served as a Board member for TAtech for more than five years.

"I am very excited to join this talented team. What attracted me to Talentcare is a rarely found combination in the talent acquisition and recruitment technology space: a market-beating breadth of vision combined with high level execution capability. The chance to lead and shape that vision and capability is what drew me to Talentcare." said Ms. Songné.

"We are thrilled to have Cindy join us. Part of the mission at Talentcare is to make talent acquisition and retention as easy for SMB companies as it is for large enterprises, and Cindy's experience is a perfect fit to ensure we deliver that," said Eric Smith, Founder and CEO of Talentcare. "As we expand our team of innovators to include some of the industry's most experienced executives like Cindy, we are poised to help even more SMB clients with technology and solutions to overcome this very difficult labor market."

Talentcare powers recruitment, engagement, and retention of employees for small and medium businesses whose brand promise is delivered by their frontline – often hourly – workers every day. With Talentcare, our clients articulate an employer brand and protect their job-seeker reputation, apply sophisticated marketing techniques through their career site, job ad distribution and job ad copy, and reject the traditional applicant tracking system for a modern platform that provides an elegant candidate experience and customer access to a curated set of partner solutions. As a result, they build high performing and loyal teams that beat the competition. Learn more about the Talentcare difference at www.talentcare.com.

