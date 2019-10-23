TalentDesk Names Symmons Industries, Inc. a Best Company to Work for

Of earning Top 5 in TalentDesk's 2019 Best Company rankings, Tim O'Keeffe, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our people are what makes Symmons great, and it is an honor to be recognized as a company that prioritizes its team members."

Companies that recently posted relevant job openings contribute positively to their TalentDesk's "Best Company" score. Symmons Industries has grown its workforce by over 10% in 2019, adding over 30 jobs in technology and manufacturing.

Concerning scoring for the "Best Company" rankings, Victoria Duan, Product Manager for TalentDesk, said, "Company scores reflect high levels of employee satisfaction in the workplace, including factors such as work-life balance and compensation."

For more information on career opportunities at Symmons, visit www.symmons.com/careers.

About Symmons Industries

Since 1939, Symmons Industries has been a premier manufacturer of commercial and residential plumbing products, producing a variety of durable, reliable and beautifully designed products for everything from private homes to five-star hotels. Built on an 80+ year foundation of quality craftsmanship, Symmons places a premium on exceptional service. Beginning with the Temptrol® pressure-balancing, anti-scald shower valve, Symmons has always known it's what's inside that matters most. Today, we continue to innovate with custom fittings that create distinctive design solutions for commercial projects through Symmons Design Studio. It's an inner strength and outward focus that makes Symmons the smart choice. Built to last, designed to stand out, and backed by a customer-first culture.

Headquartered in Braintree, MA, Symmons is a privately held company with regional sales offices and local representatives located throughout the United States, Canada and Asia. For more information, please visit symmons.com or call 1-800-SYMMONS.

