TalenTeam is Proud to be a Platinum Sponsor at SAP's HR Connect Middle East 2023

News provided by

TalenTeam

18 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

Presenting Innovative Talent Solutions

DUBAI, UAE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TalenTeam, a leading SAP Partner, is thrilled to announce its participation as a Platinum Sponsor at the highly anticipated HR Connect Middle East 2023. The event, featuring the theme "Change Work for Good," promises to deliver an array of exciting content, including thought-provoking discussions on innovation in employee experience and the journey from change to growth.

HR Connect is more than just a technology initiative, it's a cultural shift bringing together people, data, and processes to improve the employee experience and maintain competitiveness in a digital-first world, where technology is only the enabler. HR Connect is a way of creating a sense of community and supporting a commitment to customer success by highlighting great Human Experience outcomes.

As a Platinum Sponsor, TalenTeam shares SAP SuccessFactors' vision of redefining the approach for a breakthrough employee experience. TalenTeam will deliver a special Platinum Partner session on creating outstanding digital employee experiences with the help of SAP SuccessFactors solutions and TalenTeam's award-winning applications. The session will cover innovative approaches to learning that align with workforce of the future across organisations in all industries in the Middle East.

"This event aligns perfectly with our vision of creating exceptional workplace experiences. We look forward to connecting with industry leaders, sharing our expertise, and learning from others as we collectively shape the future of work in the Middle East," said Sandeep Nahata, CEO of TalenTeam.

HR Connect Middle East 2023 is scheduled to take place on June 7th in Auditorium at the Museum of the Future, Dubai, UAE. TalenTeam encourages HR professionals, industry experts, and businesses across all sectors to attend this influential HR event, fostering a collaborative environment where organisations can evolve their employee experience strategies. Those wanting to attend can now register here.

About TalenTeam

TalenTeam, SAP Gold Partner, helps organisations in all sectors, geographies, and sizes to deliver exceptional digital solutions that simplify HR and employee experience. TalenTeam has been awarded SAP Recognised Expertise for high degree of product knowledge and strong experience of providing HXM implementation, training, and support services. TalenTeam's award-winning apps and extensions fulfil unique business requirements and enhance the SAP SuccessFactors ecosystem so that customers can remain two steps ahead of the competition.

SOURCE TalenTeam

Also from this source

Celebrating 10 Years of TalenTeam and SAP SuccessFactors Partnership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.