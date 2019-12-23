Talented High School Students Sought for New Jersey Shout Down Drugs Music Competition

MILLBURN, N.J., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey high school students are invited to share their musical talent in the form of substance use prevention messages as part of the 2020 New Jersey Shout Down Drugs music competition, organized by the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey.

In its 16th year, the contest encourages high school students to create songs with original music and lyrics that contain a strong peer-to-peer substance use prevention message. Whether the song is R&B, rock, jazz, hip hop or soul, the goal is to spread the importance of avoiding substance use.

All songs must be submitted by January 10. Contest information, rules and entry forms are available at www.shoutdowndrugs.com.

After the songs are entered, an independent panel of judges will select county finalists to perform in the statewide Prevention Concert, which will be held Friday, April 3, at the Two River Theater in Red Bank. Tickets to the event are free and can be ordered at the website.

There also will be two periods of online voting. Following the first, from January 17 – 31, the top vote-getter will earn an automatic spot in the Prevention Concert. During the second voting period, from February 3 through April 2, voters can choose their favorite finalists, and the online tallies will be factored into each performer's final score the night of the concert.

The concert first-place winner will receive a $5,000 music contract, second place will earn a $3,000 contract, and third place will take home a $2,000 contract.

For more information on the New Jersey Shout Down Drugs competition and concert, contact Diane Higgins at 973-467-2100 ext. 19 or diane@drugfreenj.org.

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $100 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 180 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

