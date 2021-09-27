Talented Learning Names DigitalChalk by Sciolytix One of Its Top 40 Learning Systems

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talented Learning named DigitalChalk by Sciolytix one of its top 40 learning systems . Among nearly 800 learning systems in the marketplace, achieving top 40 places DigitalChalk in the top 5%.

DigitalChalk is a Learning Management System (LMS) designed to serve corporate trainers and continuing education providers. Most commonly, its customers deliver corporate training to employees or sell continuing education to other organizations for licensure and accreditation.

Talented Learning named DigitalChalk by Sciolytix one of its top 40 learning systems. Tweet this Talented Learning 2021 Top 40 Learning Systems award badge

Talented Learning cites interactive video, social learning, assessments, ease of implementation, and exceptional support as key strengths of the platform.

Criteria for Recognition

To achieve recognition, a learning system must be guided by these subjective criteria:



Be reviewed by Talented Learning.

Have participated in a buying opportunity led by Talented Learning (not mandatory).

Be a member of the vendor community in good standing.

Exercise thought leadership.

Participate in extended enterprise.

An LMS That Stands Out Among the Crowd

"For the DigitalChalk LMS to be named among the top 40 learning systems in such a highly saturated market is a testament to the Sciolytix team's continual effort to bring nothing less than the best to the online learning space. We are appreciative to receive such high praise from Talented Learning," said Michael Bealmear, President and CEO of Sciolytix.

About Talented Learning

Started by industry experts John Leh and Joelle Girton, Talented Learning is an independent research and consulting firm to help organizations in procuring an LMS that meets the unique needs of their business.

About Sciolytix

Sciolytix is a software company specializing in experiential learning and talent analytics. We help organizations hire, onboard, and develop their employees; predict performance; and ensure their human capital can achieve current and future strategic objectives. We also help training companies deliver rich online learning experiences to clients, protect their intellectual property, and build profitable businesses.

Contact

Dario Priolo

[email protected]

SOURCE Sciolytix

Related Links

https://www.sciolytix.com/

