Talented Project Finance Leader Rejoins Latham

"We are thrilled to welcome back David to the firm," said Dan Lennon, Office Managing Partner of Latham & Watkins in Washington, D.C. "David's outstanding reputation, formidable industry knowledge, and superb technical abilities will be a tremendous asset to our clients."

Penna most recently served as Senior Vice President in the Office of Strategic Initiatives at the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). In this role, Penna provided strategic policy advice related to US national security and international development matters. He also led the development and implementation of new policies and initiatives for the organization.

"David brings a deep understanding of the issues, challenges, and business drivers affecting projects and transactions throughout Latin America," said Tony Del Pino, Global Chair of Latham's Latin America Practice. "His DFC experience bolsters the skills he brings to the table and we could not be happier to have him back as part of the team."

"David is a widely recognized project finance leader in the US and Latin America markets, particularly for his work on high-stakes, complex energy and infrastructure transactions," said Jeff Greenberg, Global Chair of Latham's Project Development & Finance Practice. "His legal skill and industry experiences make him a perfect fit for our clients and we are delighted to welcome him back to our market-leading finance team."

"I am thrilled to rejoin Latham and once again be part of the premier Project Development & Finance and Latin American practices," Penna said. "My talented colleagues continue to deliver phenomenal results for clients, and I look forward to utilizing the valuable experience I gained at DFC to bring a new perspective and skill set to the team."

Penna received his bachelor's degree from Indiana University in Bloomington in 1997 and received his law degree from Yale Law School in 2001.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins delivers innovative solutions to complex legal and business challenges around the world. From a global platform, our lawyers advise clients on market-shaping transactions, high-stakes litigation and trials, and sophisticated regulatory matters. Latham is one of the world's largest providers of pro bono services, steadfastly supports initiatives designed to advance diversity within the firm and the legal profession, and is committed to exploring and promoting environmental sustainability.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office. Latham & Watkins works in cooperation with the Law Office of Salman M. Al-Sudairi in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Contacts

Dan Lennon, Washington, D.C. Office Managing Partner, +1. 202.637.2200

Antonio Del Pino, Global Chair, Latin America Practice, +1.212.906.1851

Jeffrey Greenberg, Global Chair, Project Development & Finance, +1.213.384.1234

SOURCE Latham & Watkins

Related Links

http://www.lw.com

