Talenti® Gelato & Sorbetto Celebrates 15th Anniversary With Limited-Edition Pints

The Talenti Alphonso Mango Sorbetto pint artwork features regional motifs inspired by the lotus flowers from the Maharashtra region of India , where Talenti sources its Alphonso mangos.

pint artwork features regional motifs inspired by the lotus flowers from the Maharashtra region of , where Talenti sources its Alphonso mangos. The Talenti Double Dark Chocolate Gelato pint artwork features chunks of rich dark chocolate sourced from Belgium which Talenti uses to create a decadent base and then blends with semi-sweet chocolate chips and a hint of vermouth.

pint artwork features chunks of rich dark chocolate sourced from which Talenti uses to create a decadent base and then blends with semi-sweet chocolate chips and a hint of vermouth. The Talenti Madagascan Vanilla Bean Gelato pint artwork features blooming orchids from the vanilla bean plant of Madagascar . Talenti slow cooks its vanilla beans in cream, sugar and milk – adding a dash of lemon to enhance the floral vanilla notes.

In 2003, Talenti began as a small gelateria in Dallas. The founder, Josh Hochschuler, learned the art of gelato making while living in Argentina and working as an apprentice under a gelato maker. During this time, he learned the craft of making old-world style gelato ― the slow process of cooking batches of ingredients together to infuse maximum flavor. Hochschuler packaged his gelato in the clear pints that today have become synonymous with the Talenti brand and collected by many throughout the country.

"We source quality ingredients from wherever they're best ― including creamy mangos from the Maharashtra region of India, rich chocolate from Belgium and fragrant vanilla beans from Madagascar – to create the most authentic flavors," said Russel Lilly, Director of Packaged Ice Cream. "From day one, Talenti has used old-world style methods for its gelato and sorbettos for an unmistakable taste. We're excited to celebrate our 15th Anniversary with these Limited-Edition Pints, and hope that fans will enjoy collecting them."

The Limited-Edition Pints are available now, while supplies last. For more information, please visit https://www.talentigelato.com/our-craft and to download images please click here.

About Talenti® Gelato & Sorbetto

Talenti began as a gelateria in 2003 and has since grown into the best-selling packaged gelato in the United States. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever, Talenti is committed to using artisanal methods and uses only the finest, carefully sourced ingredients – Belgian Chocolate, select coconuts from the Philippines and dulce de leche from a classic Argentinian recipe are just a few of the many fine ingredients used to create Talenti gelatos and sorbettos. Both Talenti® gelatos and sorbettos showcase our commitment to providing frozen desserts that taste amazing.

