Talentica Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

PUNE, India, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talentica Software (India) Pvt. Ltd., a product development services company for startups, announced today that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as a Service Partner.

This collaboration will ease cloud adoption and integrate emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) & machine learning (ML) for early and growth-stage startups. As a Google Cloud Partner, Talentica will help its customers scale faster to achieve exponential growth. Talentica has the ability to work with limited data and speed up the transferring of ML solutions to production, benefitting startups willing to leverage ML at the growth stage. Talentica provides end-to-end product engineering services to startups, and it includes

Turning ideas into products

Scaling products to handle increasing user base

Accelerating engineering velocity

Adopting emerging technologies to ensure relevance

"By joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, we can boost our efforts to provide startups with better scaling and flexible technology platforms. It will make their move to the next level easier," said Nitin Shimpi, CEO of Talentica Software (I) Pvt. Ltd.

About Talentica:

Talentica Software helps tech startups build products. Talentica was founded in 2003 and is based out of Pune, India. Currently, the company has over 450 employees. Over the last 17 years, Talentica has helped 140+ companies develop products using its deep technology expertise and startup experience. The company continuously invests in staying ahead of the curve with respect to the latest technologies. Today, it specializes in AI & Machine Learning, Blockchain, Big Data & Analytics, Mobile & Wearables, Edge Computing, and Cryptography.

