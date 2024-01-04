Talentica Named Leader in Digital Engineering and ER&D for Small and Medium Service Providers by Zinnov

PUNE, India, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talentica Software, a pure-play product engineering company, has been named a leader in Engineering Research & Development services in the Enterprise Software category for small and medium providers by Zinnov Zones.


This year, ~60 global service providers across diverse verticals and industry segments participated in Zinnov's Digital Engineering and ER&D Services Ratings. Zinnov conducted a thorough review of the service providers' technological prowess, service maturity, expertise, and scalability, to rate them.

The company has also recognized Talentica Software as an expansive and emerging player in two more categories: Data & AI and Digital Engineering Services.

This recognition displays the company's ability to stay ahead of the curve by adopting emerging technologies to solve the unique real-world tech challenges of startups and assist large tech firms with their strategic plans. Over the years, Talentica has built a Learning Engine to adopt new technologies by identifying and experimenting, setting up expert teams, and making it a way of life.

Nitin Shimpi, Co-founder & CEO of Talentica Software, said, "We are excited to be recognized as a leader by Zinnov this year."  He added, "Our laser-sharp focus on contributing towards core engineering of products that are changing the world and learning upcoming technologies before they become mainstream has helped us carve out a niche in product engineering space."

About Talentica

Founded in 2003, Talentica Software is a pure play product engineering company addressing real-world technical challenges for startups and large technology companies. Headquartered in Pune, India, with a workforce surpassing 500, the company has empowered over 180 companies in product development. By consistently investing in cutting-edge technologies such as AI & Machine Learning and Blockchain and leveraging deep technological expertise, Talentica stays ahead of the curve.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm with a presence in New York, Santa Clara, Seattle, Houston, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Paris, and Pune. With a team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov has partnered with Global Enterprises, Fortune 2000 companies, Global System Integrators, and Private Equity firms across their value creation journeys to develop actionable insights – across revenue, talent, innovation, scale, and optimization. For more information, visit Zinnov.

