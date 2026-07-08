Talentica Software Earns a Place Among India's Top 100 Great Mid-size Workplaces 2026

PUNE, India, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Talentica Software has been featured among the top 100 companies recognized by Great Place To Work India as India's Great Mid-size Workplaces 2026. Talentica has now won this award every time it has participated. It is a testament to a workplace culture built on trust, value, and empowerment, where people are consistently supported to do their best work.

"As we unveil India's Great Mid-size Workplaces 2026, we reflect on a journey that has, over decades, shaped how organizations understand and build workplace culture. In India, this study has become one of the most comprehensive workplace culture assessments, capturing the lived experiences of over 5.7 million employees across 20+ industries.

We observe that Best Workplaces outperform peers by scoring 89% on caring and inspiring, which are two of the nine key leadership behaviors as defined by Great Place To Work. Organizations that prioritize these behaviors, see 14% higher experience of productivity, retention, and customer service scores. Leaders at Best Workplaces demonstrate that when people feel valued and heard, they bring their best selves to work.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the organizations that have earned a place on this year's list. This recognition belongs to every leader who leads with intent, every team that fosters belonging, and every employee who contributes to building a culture of trust. The journey to greatness starts with you," said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work®

"Hiring great engineers is not the hard part. Keeping them inspired, supported, and growing—that is where most companies fall short. At Talentica, we have built our culture around that challenge. Exciting work, strong mentorship, and a genuine commitment to innovation are not perks here; they are how we operate. This Great Place To Work certification is a reflection of that," said Nitin Shimpi, Co-founder and CEO, Talentica Software.

"Culture is not built through policies alone; it is shaped by everyday experiences. At Talentica, we have created an environment where people feel connected, supported, heard, and empowered to grow. This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes from our employees, and it reinforces our belief that when people thrive, great work follows," said Anindita Dey, Senior Manager, People Group, Talentica Software.

Backed by 30 years of data, Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Through its proprietary For All™ Model and Trust Index™ Survey, it gives organizations the recognition and tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. Its mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all, driving business growth, improving lives, and empowering communities. Through globally recognized and coveted Great Place To Work Certification™ and highly competitive Best Workplaces Lists, Great Place To Work enables employers to attract and retain talent, benchmark company culture, and increase revenue. Its platform enables leaders to truly capture, analyze and understand the experience of every employee, and compare outcomes with data collected from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries worldwide.

About Talentica Software

Founded in 2003, Talentica is an AI-native product engineering company based in Pune, India. Talentica partners with startups and tech enterprises to build products that solve real problems and deliver results fast. The company has 600+ engineers who have shipped 200+ products. This is backed by two decades of deep product engineering expertise and an AI-native approach. At Talentica, AI is not an add-on. It is built into every engagement from day one.

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SOURCE Talentica Software (I) Pvt. Ltd.