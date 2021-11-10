Talentica Software is hiring 350+ developers to bolster its exponential growth

PUNE, India, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- $158bn. That's the amount, TechCrunch reports, startups have amassed in Q3 this year, thanks to venture capitalists who believe the time is ripe to leverage the rapid technological transformation. And it is not a one-off quarter. In Q2, the amount was $156bn. These figures have nearly doubled compared to previous years, which is inspiring startups to plan expansion. Ancillary companies like Talentica Software who provide tech services to startups are also benefiting from this changing market dynamics.

As the primary requisite of expansion, tech service providers are hiring developers more in number than ever. Developers, on the other hand, are now in a fix. With multiple offers in their hand, they don't know what parameters they should set. Often they do it wrong by only focusing on the CTC without considering other job specifics. That's why Talentica Software has come up with a video explaining why software developers should join the company.

Talentica Software believes in ensuring growth for its employees. In its endeavor to emerge as the best place to work, the company has been following a set of rules since its inception in 2003.

Peers from IIT, NITs

Mentoring by managers with product development experience

Learn, use the learning at work

See your ideas & opinions count

Interact with the customer for better product knowledge

"We want our employees to think out of the box, innovate, and enjoy solving challenging problems for our customers. If we don't provide them with the right work ambience then it is our loss. I feel a company can genuinely grow when they ensure growth for its employees," said Anindita Dey, Head of People Group- Talentica Software.

Talentica Software, at present, has over 350 open positions for software developers. Developers can expect opportunities to master new technologies and scope to develop products for startups.

About Talentica:

Talentica Software helps tech startups build products. Founded in 2003, the company operates from Pune, India. Currently, it has over 450 employees. Over the last 18 years, Talentica has helped 170+ companies develop products using its deep technology expertise and startup experience. The company continuously invests in staying ahead of the curve with respect to the latest technologies like AI & Machine Learning, Blockchain, Big Data & Analytics, Mobile & Wearables, Edge Computing, and Cryptography.

