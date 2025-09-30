TalentLMS Unveils Refreshed Brand With Simpler, Yet More Powerful User Experience for a Changing L&D Landscape

The updated look and feel reflect new AI features and a product that is continuously adapting while remaining committed to providing accessible, simple, and impactful learning.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentLMS, a leading employee training platform , today unveiled a refreshed brand identity designed to better reflect the company's evolution as a simpler, faster, and more impactful platform — one that meets the growing demands on learning and development in today's rapidly changing workplace.

The brand refresh includes a new visual identity, designed to complement a modern user interface, and a suite of embedded AI tools that simplify course creation, learner engagement, and skills development — all while staying true to the product's promise of making learning simple and accessible.

"TalentLMS has a new look that represents the simpler, more powerful learning technology built to help growing businesses train better and adapt faster," said Dimitris Tsingos, co-founder, President and CEO of Epignosis, the parent company of TalentLMS. "We're responding to the pressures L&D teams face today — from faster skill erosion to rising learner expectations — by giving them tools that reduce complexity and deliver real impact."

The refresh reflects how TalentLMS has led innovation in learning — from how AI is integrated to how training is designed, content is created, and learning is delivered. At the same time, businesses of all sizes are under pressure to upskill teams quickly — often with limited time and resources.

New features and benefits tied to the brand refresh:

Simpler by design, smarter with AI : A faster, cleaner, more intuitive UI, plus AI-powered tools like TalentCraft for instant course creation, AI Coach for learner support, auto-translation into 40+ languages, and more.

: A faster, cleaner, more intuitive UI, plus AI-powered tools like TalentCraft for instant course creation, AI Coach for learner support, auto-translation into 40+ languages, and more. Purpose-built for ROI : A cleaner, feature-rich interface that is easy to implement and quick to scale for growing companies; TalentLMS offers ROI in just 10.6 months — 1.4 times faster than the category average.

: A cleaner, feature-rich interface that is easy to implement and quick to scale for growing companies; TalentLMS offers ROI in just 10.6 months — 1.4 times faster than the category average. Powerful, value-driven: With its fast onboarding, intuitive interface, and affordability, TalentLMS continues to serve as the go-to LMS for companies that want to train with impact, not overhead.

"Our new identity sets the stage for continued innovations," said Tsingos. "But at its core, TalentLMS remains what our customers love: simple, impactful, and within everyone's reach."

To explore the refreshed experience, visit us at talentlms.com .

About TalentLMS

TalentLMS is the easiest-to-use learning management system (LMS) for companies that want to launch training quickly, prove value sooner, and turn learning into a driver of success. Designed for growing businesses, it combines simplicity with AI-powered tools, a complete set of course content options, and built-in reporting — putting impactful learning within reach for all. Trusted by over 22 million learners in 12,000+ organizations worldwide, TalentLMS helps companies train employees, partners, and customers — fueling growth for your business at every step.

