Talentopia Announces Merger of Impactian and Aims to Recruit Top Remote Technology and Legal Writers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talentopia, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-Based Remote Talent Company has merged with Impactian, an Extraordinary Talent on Demand™ platform. EToD™ platform first started to leverage cutting-edge technologies to provide the innovative 'Talent as a Service' hiring model to enterprises, startups or law firms. Effective immediately, Impactian's EToD™ platform will be known as Talentopia. The merger shows Talentopia's growth, position, and most importantly, long-standing commitment to acquiring the best and the brightest talent in the world.

The merger is to run a new hiring and interview platform that companies can utilize to find their talented remote developers and professional writers. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-Based Talentopia will take advantage of the innovative EToD™ platform's thorough vetting process to further grow an elite talent network of developers and writers. Employers who hired pre-vetted candidates would be sure to get the exact candidate they needed.

The new brand name, Talentopia, and its platform, Talentopia.com, will now focus on both online remote developer sphere and skilled legal and technology writers for various application domains. Similar to Impactian, Talentopia will work to gather the top 2% professionals of each field and match them with jobs and independent cases that best match their expertise and interests. Talentopia now seeks to find hundreds of highly motivated and experienced writers who are interested in the following:

Remote working at non-traditional office setting

Exciting projects to write about diverse scientific topics

Conducting independent research on technical and academic topics from various research disciplines

Engaging with clients and understanding their accomplishments

Presenting complex researches in plain, clear, concise prose accessible to a wide audience

Candidates should be equipped with:

Excellent writing, editing, research, and critical thinking skills

Strong attention to detail and excellent time management

To optimize the recruitment process and identify the top-notch talents and to meet the future trend of remote jobs and gig economy transformation, Talentopia has consistently invested in innovative technologies to accelerate and optimize the recruiting process while retaining strong cloud-based vetting system. Despite the merger, the core value and culture of recruiting top talents will remain intact. Talentopia will continue to operate as a utopia for talents and empower them to grow their professional career.

Before joining Talentopia, interested writers will need to undergo two steps of challenging assessments. If you think you would like to be one of the extraordinary talents in the new Talentopia network, please click here to expedite the screening process by finishing the 60 mins test in advance. For more information on this role, please visit Talentopia's website via the following link https://www.talentopia.com/technical-writer-jobs. Visit https://hire.talentopia.com to apply now!

CONTACT:

Talentopia, Inc.

Public Relations Department

1.617.315.4828

[email protected]

https://www.talentopia.com

125 Cambridge Park Drive, Suite 301, Cambridge, MA 02140, United States of America

Related Images

talentopia.png

Talentopia

Top 2% Extraordinary Talent on Demand™

SOURCE Talentopia, Inc.