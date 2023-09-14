TalentProcure Appoints Industry Expert Dawnette Cooke as Senior Vice President

News provided by

TalentProcure

14 Sep, 2023, 12:50 ET

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentProcure, a leading contingent workforce solution provider and a wholly owned subsidiary of TalentBurst, a global staffing and AOR/EOR provider, today announced the appointment of Dawnette Cooke as Senior Vice President.

With over 25 years of experience in the contingent workforce industry, Cooke is a well-known and respected leader. She has held multiple senior leadership roles, functioning as a consultative Subject Matter Expert (SME) in designing, implementing, and managing large and complex Managed Service Provider (MSP) programs.

In her new role, Cooke will lead TalentProcure's strategy and development. She will oversee efforts aimed at advancing the organization's Managed Service Provider (MSP) offerings, leveraging her extensive industry experience to spearhead innovation and growth.

"I am thrilled to join TalentProcure. Like many of us in the industry, I have had the pleasure of partnering with Brad Talwar and the incredible team at TalentBurst for years. I look forward to carrying over their customer and partner-first approach, with the agility to design, scale, and innovate the new generation of MSP programs," said Cooke.

Bajit Gill, shared, "Dawnette Cooke is a well-respected and proven leader, and we are thrilled to welcome her. In this role, Dawnette's decades of experience managing top MSPs will help TalentProcure to further grow and innovate with our MSP offering."

About TalentProcure

Headquartered in Boston, MA, TalentProcure is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). The company offers a modern Managed Service Provider platform specifically designed for small to mid-sized programs and organizations seeking alternative MSP models. In a market landscape where traditional MSPs often fall short, TalentProcure fills the gap by focusing on providing agile and flexible programs. The company offers customized solutions designed to support its clients and their supply base in attracting, managing, and retaining the best talent—regardless of their worker classification or type of work engagement. TalentProcure aims to revolutionize the way companies manage their contingent workforce programs, moving away from past-generation, one-size-fits-all MSP models to create future-ready platforms.

SOURCE TalentProcure

